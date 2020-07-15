/
2 bedroom apartments
22 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hampton, NH
502 High Street
502 High St, Hampton, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
30070 sqft
Year Round! Two bedroom apartment with assigned parking! Ample cabinet and counter space in the kitchen! Newer carpets and AC. Tenant responsible for electric/heat. Shared coin-op laundry. Additional storage space available.
838 Lafayette Road
838 Lafayette Road, Hampton, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1240 sqft
This is one of three units in the building. Neat and clean. Located on second floor. 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, living room, eat-in kitchen. Carpet except kitchen and bath. Approx. 1240 sq. ft.
471 High Street
471 High Street, Hampton, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
800 sqft
Apartment is one unit of 6. Located on second floor. 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, living room, eat-in kitchen, closets and pantry.Bedrooms are carpeted , living room has wood flooring, bath has tile as does Kitchen. Upgraded appliances. Approx. 950 sq. ft.
Results within 5 miles of Hampton
42-44 Riverside Lane
42-44 Riverside Drive, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1352 sqft
Almost new 2 bedroom duplex for rental as of August 1, 2020. Quiet, private location close to Portsmouth and major roadways. Peaceful river views from the back of the house. Relax on the back deck or stone patio.
65 Surf Lane
65 Surf Lane, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1914 sqft
WINTER RENTAL available Sept 1, 2020 -5/31/2021. 2 bedroom (1Q, 1F, 2T and loft with bunk) Two bathrooms. Situated on a private road within walking distance to the beach, come relax for the winter months.
10 Myrica Avenue
10 Myrica Ave, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1345 sqft
WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 7 - MAY 31. Jenness Beach! Luxurious two bedroom one bath, one level unit in a well located two unit luxury building with just one block from the ocean, beach, general store and Carriage House Restaurant.
165 Bunker Hill Avenue
165 Bunker Hill Ave, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1172 sqft
GREAT COMMUTER LOCATION WITH AMAZING OUTDOOR SPACE! You’ll feel right at home in this lovely half duplex 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath that lives like a single family home.
36 Pine Meadows Drive
36 Pine Meadows Dr, Rockingham County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1380 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhouse Style Condo available for rent in a nicely landscaped setting. Central A.
Results within 10 miles of Hampton
The Heights Amesbury
36 Haverhill Rd, Amesbury Town, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,349
923 sqft
Built with attractive views in mind, these apartments feature nine-foot ceilings along with balconies and patios. The community also includes free Wi-Fi, access to the local fitness club and an outdoor lounge.
Tidewater at Salisbury
191 Beach Rd, Salisbury, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1177 sqft
New construction minutes away from Salisbury Beach. 1-2 bedroom apartments with salt marsh views. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and upscale kitchens. Smoke-free community features pool, gym and clubhouse. Dogs and cats allowed.
4 Brookside Drive
4 Brookside Dr, Exeter, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
911 sqft
Excellent condition 2 bedroom, 1 bath, condo apartment. Custom Maple Kitchen, Crown Molding, Wainscoting, upgraded fixtures, and recently painted neutral colors. Approx 1 mile to both downtown Exeter, and exit 9 of Rte 101 for commuting ease.
South End
6 Temple Street, Unit 3
6 Temple Street, Newburyport, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
964 sqft
2 Bedroom - Downtown Newburyport - Spacious downtown condo with large kitchen and cozy fireplace in living room. There is plenty of storage and space for a small office.
107 Atlantic Avenue
107 Atlantic Avenue, Salisbury, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Direct oceanfront (top flr. of 3 unit condo) Quiet, safe neighborhood. Private picnic area/private dune crossing. Oceanfront deck for sunrise & moon rise. Street side deck for sunsets (Newburyport skyline) Merrimack River. Off St.
121 Bow St. Unit A2
121 Bow Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1254 sqft
121 Bow St.
500 Market Street
500 Market Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1300 sqft
Location and parking are two great features of this condo.
125 Main Street #64
125 Main Street, Newmarket, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1400 sqft
DOWNTOWN Newmarket High End Condo- ON THE RIVER. Laundry & parking included. - Spacious 3rd-floor condo with 15 ft high ceilings, modern appliances, laundry in the unit, and tons of natural light.
659 DENNETT Street
659 Dennett Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
2279 sqft
Are you looking for a unique, upscale rental in Portsmouth? Having a hard time finding something with enough space and 2-car parking? This +2500sqft, 2Bed/2Bath unit features an open concept floor plan with a separate Office/3rd Bedroom and a
8 High Street
8 High Street, Exeter, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1948 sqft
One of a kind executive rental situated in the center of Downtown Exeter. This historic property is fully furnished and move-in ready for easy downtown living, but can also be offered unfurnished as well.
83 Sheffield Road
83 Sheffield Road, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1132 sqft
Mid-Century modern ranch style home located in desirable Portsmouth neighborhood. Single family home, no sharing walls or a yard. True 1 level living with washer & dryer located on the same level.
507 State Street
507 State Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
2420 sqft
Residential Property, Conversion - Portsmouth, NH Opportunity to live in Downtown Portsmouth with off street parking now! Formerly a church, this stunning one-of-a-kind executive two-story, two bedroom, two bathroom condo is just a short walk to the
20 Columbia Street
20 Columbia St, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1239 sqft
Stylish and inviting, come and enjoy the growing momentum of Portsmouth's West End. This beautiful and well cared for condo has so much to offer. The second floor opens into a warm combination of modern kitchen, dining and living space.
136 Hill Street
136 Hill Street, Portsmouth, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
640 sqft
Location Location Location!! Have you been looking for an affordable place to live in downtown Portsmouth? Look no further.
