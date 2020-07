Amenities

****Weekly Summer Rental****Magnificent log cabin home 200 feet away from a private sandy beach on Newfound Lake! 3 bedroom, large deck, grassy area to play outside games and so much more in this cabin on Newfound Lake. Amenities include washer/dryer, gas grill and cable. Sleep 6, 1 Queen and 4 twin beds. Sorry no pets allowed and no smoking.