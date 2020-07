Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

****Weekly Summer Rental****Beautiful cottage sitting feet from the water's edge on Newfound Lake. 3 Bedroom, 1 bath at Bayview Condos. Screened porch with views of the lake. Large shared sandy beach only a few steps away. Tastefully decorated and well equipped with all the comforts of home. Cable, Internet and trash removal included. Sleeps 7. 1 double bed and 5 twin beds. Sorry no pets, smoking or watercraft allowed.