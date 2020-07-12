Apartment List
64 Apartments for rent in East Merrimack, NH with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some East Merrimack apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or wit...
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated May 12 at 03:06pm
4 Units Available
Residences at Daniel Webster
246 Daniel Webster Hwy, East Merrimack, NH
Studio
$1,750
435 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
850 sqft
Residences at Daniel Webster your home with hotel services! This extended stay hotel offers 129 suites complete with fully equipped kitchens stocked with cookware and silverware, pull-out queen size sofas that can fit an extra guest, free cable TV
Results within 5 miles of East Merrimack
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
14 Units Available
River Corridor
Heritage on the Merrimack
38 Hawthorne Dr, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,811
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
993 sqft
Elegant homes with hardwood floors and fireplaces. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy an on-site media room, basketball court and fitness studio. Near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. Right by the Heritage Trail for walking or jogging.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
13 Units Available
North End
Clovelly Apartments
160 Concord St, Nashua, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,325
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1045 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Clovelly Apartments in Nashua. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 24 at 02:31pm
4 Units Available
Northwest Nashua
Riverview Gardens
35 Newton Dr, Nashua, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our apartments are ideally situated for shopping, commuting and for jumping off on vacations! Located next to a shopping plaza as well as a major highway, you can easily get what you need and get going north or south to ski country or Greater Boston!

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Goffes Falls
3911 Old Brown Avenue
3911 Brown Ave, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
468 sqft
Eagles Landing Apartments are located in a pleasant residential neighborhood with convenient access to the Everett Turnpike. Enjoy a fully applianced kitchen with microwave and dishwasher, plenty of cabinet and counter space and a dining nook.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
13 Center St
13 Center Street, Hillsborough County, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2552 sqft
This home is being offered as a "lease option": Lease with the option to purchase, aka, rent-to-own OR a direct sale once we close on June 15.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
57 Talent Road
57 Talent Rd, Hillsborough County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1876 sqft
Very well maintained Duplex, ready for August 1,2020 occupancy. Credit references background required. 3 bedrooms. 2 car attached garage. Large deck overlooks large backyard. Approximately 1 acre of partly fenced outside area .

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
North End
15 Railroad Square - 10
15 Railroad Square, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
960 sqft
Virtual Tour (click below) Spacious 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, apartment. Eat-in kitchen, large living room, new floors, paint, lighting, appliances. Parking off-street for 1 car. Laundry hookups in the unit.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast Bedford
391 Boynton Street
391 Boynton Street, Hillsborough County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1590 sqft
House for Rent in Bedford! Small home with 2 Bedrooms and side yard, open concept with additional space on the 2nd floor loft area, as well as a finished lower level. Available to rent now. Pet fee will apply and needs owner approval.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest Nashua
6 Foxmoor Circle
6 Foxmoor Circle, Nashua, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1959 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Townhouse in desirable Kessler Farms with finished lower level available to rent 1st of September. 1st floor offers lv rm, large eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets,1st flr laundry.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Bakersville
42 W Elmhurst Avenue
42 West Elmhurst Avenue, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1040 sqft
What a rare find! Large two bedroom located on a dead end in a nice neighborhood convenient to downtown, the airport and highways. First floor unit with spacious living room, washer/dryer hookups, off-street parking for two cars and level yard.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
North End
34 Franklin Street
34 Franklin Street, Nashua, NH
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,605
2437 sqft
Lofts 34 is bringing unparalleled luxury to Nashua! Perched on the banks of the Nashua River in the heart of Nashua’s landmark mill district, this stately historic property is now home to two hundred 1-4 bedroom luxury loft-style apartments, many
Results within 10 miles of East Merrimack
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
28 Units Available
Northwest Manchester
Halstead Manchester
22 Country Club Dr, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,335
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1025 sqft
Fantastic views from spacious floor plans. On-site tennis and basketball court, gym, and pool. Playground, grill area, and pool table as well. Updated interiors with extra storage and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
36 Units Available
Royal Crest Estates Apartments
1 Newcastle Dr, Nashua, NH
Studio
$1,291
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,289
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,462
1170 sqft
Prime location just 25 miles to Manchester and 40 miles to Boston and Logan International Airport. Community features detached garages, large fitness center, two pools and a fishing pond.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
28 Units Available
Bay Ridge at Nashua Apartments
25 Bay Ridge Dr, Nashua, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,546
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A coffee bar, beautiful fountain, clubhouse and gym highlight this community's features. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring. Located just minutes from Costco and Roby Park.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
6 Units Available
Downtown Manchester
The Residences at Manchester Place
1200 Elm St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,515
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents can enjoy a pool and gym on site. Cycle along the Merrimack River and tour the nearby Currier Museum of Art during free time.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
North End
490 River Rd Apt 12
490 River Rd, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
This home is completely updated with stone counters and upgraded appliances in the kitchen.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Straw-Smyth
92 Orange St
92 Orange Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 One bedroom, off Street parking - Property Id: 135885 Cozy one bedroom,close to downtown and highway. Owner occupied. First floor, large storage room, one car off street parking. Private entrance. Heat and hot water included.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rimmon Heights
465 Rimmon St.
465 Rimmon Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,000
600 sqft
Cozy One Bedroom Third Floor Apartment on Manchester's West Side! - 465 Rimmon St. - Please go to https://www.ledgeviewcommercial.com/available-rentals to learn more. This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom third floor apartment is ready for a move-in now.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Manchester
1331 Elm Street D
1331 Elm Street, Manchester, NH
Studio
$1,395
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
The Bedford Block (Style D) Smallest/Lowest Price - Property Id: 289086 New for 2020 Simple Casual Comfort Furnished Studio Lofts Four Plans to Choose From $1,395 - 12 Month Lease Stay for a Month or a Year* This is Unit Style "B" has Exposed

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Hanover Hill
70 Grant Street
70 Grant Street, Manchester, NH
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1807 sqft
Location, location, location! Fantastic location for this huge 3-4 bedroom, first floor apartment located on a dead end street next to a golf course. This apartment feels like a single family home.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Rimmon Heights
579 Amory Street
579 Amory Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1340 sqft
Extensively renovated, lovely spacious 1140 sq ft , first floor apartment, 3 bedrooms, 2 bath with access to partially finished basement. yard and patio. On site parking, additional on street. Available now. Easy commuting. No smoking.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Hallsville
792 Grove Street
792 Grove Street, Manchester, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
350 sqft
Modernly appointed with furnishings just like a home.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Rimmon Heights
526 Hevey Street
526 Hevey Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,550
600 sqft
2nd Flr One Bed-Large Open Concept Living & Dining 4 Unit Fully Furnished Building of All One Bedroom One Bath Units Microwave/Stove/Refrigerator/Washer & Dryer Modern & Stylish Using Every Inch of 500 sq ft Laminate Wood flrs throughout the unit
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in East Merrimack, NH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some East Merrimack apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

