Last updated April 23 2020 at 12:39 PM

34 Observatory Road

34 Observatory Road · (603) 569-3128
Location

34 Observatory Road, Belknap County, NH 03253

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
WEEKLY VACATION RENTAL- $1,450 PER WEEK - Lake Winnipesaukee waterfront & 28 ft dock make this the perfect getaway retreat! This rustic two bedroom 3/4 bathroom cottage is located in the prestigious Spindle Point community of Meredith. Set back on a knoll with a wooded lot this property offers magnificent views of the lake & mountains, you may even peep a few loons! Natural pathway down to the water, enjoy the sandy bottom and dock or sit back and relax on the wooden chair swing overlooking the lake & dock. Also includes a row boat for tenant use, a horse shoe pit, picnic table, gas grill, and plenty of space to play. Enter the property through a screened in porch, into an open living area with lake views, this room includes a pull out sofa bed. Enjoy the wood burning fire place creating that perfect rustic ambiance. The kitchen is located off the living room, it may be small in size but has everything you need! One bedroom includes one full size bed and the second bedroom includes 2 twins. Brand new carpet just installed! State of New Hampshire Rooms & Meals Tax Operator's License #024832

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Observatory Road have any available units?
34 Observatory Road has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 34 Observatory Road have?
Some of 34 Observatory Road's amenities include patio / balcony, fireplace, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 34 Observatory Road currently offering any rent specials?
34 Observatory Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Observatory Road pet-friendly?
No, 34 Observatory Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belknap County.
Does 34 Observatory Road offer parking?
No, 34 Observatory Road does not offer parking.
Does 34 Observatory Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Observatory Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Observatory Road have a pool?
No, 34 Observatory Road does not have a pool.
Does 34 Observatory Road have accessible units?
No, 34 Observatory Road does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Observatory Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 Observatory Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Observatory Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 Observatory Road does not have units with air conditioning.
