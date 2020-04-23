34 Observatory Road

Amenities

WEEKLY VACATION RENTAL- $1,450 PER WEEK - Lake Winnipesaukee waterfront & 28 ft dock make this the perfect getaway retreat! This rustic two bedroom 3/4 bathroom cottage is located in the prestigious Spindle Point community of Meredith. Set back on a knoll with a wooded lot this property offers magnificent views of the lake & mountains, you may even peep a few loons! Natural pathway down to the water, enjoy the sandy bottom and dock or sit back and relax on the wooden chair swing overlooking the lake & dock. Also includes a row boat for tenant use, a horse shoe pit, picnic table, gas grill, and plenty of space to play. Enter the property through a screened in porch, into an open living area with lake views, this room includes a pull out sofa bed. Enjoy the wood burning fire place creating that perfect rustic ambiance. The kitchen is located off the living room, it may be small in size but has everything you need! One bedroom includes one full size bed and the second bedroom includes 2 twins. Brand new carpet just installed! State of New Hampshire Rooms & Meals Tax Operator's License #024832