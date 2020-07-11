13114 W Lincoln Rd

Amenities
New 3 Bed, 3 Bath Townhome In Papillion - Property Id: 249481
Located in the Papillion community, we are a new lakefront community that is very sophisticated in style while offering a nice blend of heartland luxury and traditional elegance. We offer distinctive floor plans with impeccable quality in every detail while promoting a lifestyle of peace, prosperity and gratitude. This unit includes beautiful flooring, solid surface counter tops, stainless steel appliances, washer & dryers, and more! The Bungalows on the Lake at Prairie Queen accommodates smoke-free living and is pet friendly in select unit types.
Call Shelley to tour 402-880-2489. We offer Self tours to!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249481
Property Id 249481
(RLNE5887100)