13114 W Lincoln Rd

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

New 3 Bed, 3 Bath Townhome In Papillion - Property Id: 249481



Located in the Papillion community, we are a new lakefront community that is very sophisticated in style while offering a nice blend of heartland luxury and traditional elegance. We offer distinctive floor plans with impeccable quality in every detail while promoting a lifestyle of peace, prosperity and gratitude. This unit includes beautiful flooring, solid surface counter tops, stainless steel appliances, washer & dryers, and more! The Bungalows on the Lake at Prairie Queen accommodates smoke-free living and is pet friendly in select unit types.

Call Shelley to tour 402-880-2489. We offer Self tours to!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249481

