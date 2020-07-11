All apartments in Sarpy County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:09 PM

13114 W Lincoln Rd

13114 Lincoln Rd · (402) 880-2489
Location

13114 Lincoln Rd, Sarpy County, NE 68138

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1995 · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1639 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
New 3 Bed, 3 Bath Townhome In Papillion - Property Id: 249481

Located in the Papillion community, we are a new lakefront community that is very sophisticated in style while offering a nice blend of heartland luxury and traditional elegance. We offer distinctive floor plans with impeccable quality in every detail while promoting a lifestyle of peace, prosperity and gratitude. This unit includes beautiful flooring, solid surface counter tops, stainless steel appliances, washer & dryers, and more! The Bungalows on the Lake at Prairie Queen accommodates smoke-free living and is pet friendly in select unit types.
Call Shelley to tour 402-880-2489. We offer Self tours to!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/249481
Property Id 249481

(RLNE5887100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13114 W Lincoln Rd have any available units?
13114 W Lincoln Rd has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13114 W Lincoln Rd have?
Some of 13114 W Lincoln Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13114 W Lincoln Rd currently offering any rent specials?
13114 W Lincoln Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13114 W Lincoln Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 13114 W Lincoln Rd is pet friendly.
Does 13114 W Lincoln Rd offer parking?
No, 13114 W Lincoln Rd does not offer parking.
Does 13114 W Lincoln Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13114 W Lincoln Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13114 W Lincoln Rd have a pool?
No, 13114 W Lincoln Rd does not have a pool.
Does 13114 W Lincoln Rd have accessible units?
No, 13114 W Lincoln Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 13114 W Lincoln Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13114 W Lincoln Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 13114 W Lincoln Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 13114 W Lincoln Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
