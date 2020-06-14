Apartment List
84 Apartments for rent in Papillion, NE with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Papillion renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
31 Units Available
The Apartments at Lux 96
1341 West 6th Street, Papillion, NE
1 Bedroom
$925
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1345 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of Papillion. With spacious apartment homes and high-end finishes, you will finally feel like you are home.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
East Outlying Papillion
14 Units Available
Titan Springs
2003 Longview St, Papillion, NE
1 Bedroom
$905
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1206 sqft
What is it about Titan Springs, the premier luxury apartments in Papillion, Nebraska, stand out from the rest? Maybe its our polite and friendly management and maintenance team, or perhaps its our fully-equipped kitchens that are loaded with
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
15 Units Available
Venue at Werner Park
11951 Ballpark Way, Papillion, NE
1 Bedroom
$999
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1058 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated May 11 at 02:05pm
East Papillion
2 Units Available
Meridian Club
1214 Applewood Dr, Papillion, NE
1 Bedroom
$865
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. At The Meridian Club Apartment Homes, choose a floor plan that best meets your needs. Featuring one, two, and three bedrooms, enjoy the ample space each floor plan provides.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
West Papillion
1 Unit Available
919 Crest Rd
919 Crest Road, Papillion, NE
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3021 sqft
919 Crest Rd Available 08/01/20 Home For Rent in Papillion - Fabulous 2 story located on a gorgeous lot.Rare find is this popular neighborhood.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Midtown Papillon South
1 Unit Available
101 Valley Rd
101 Valley Road, Papillion, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
945 sqft
Papillion Ranch - Charming 2bed/1bath Ranch style. Plenty of windows throughout letting in lots of natural light. Neutral colors throughout the home. Parquet floors in living room, original wood flooring in the bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Papillion
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
23 Units Available
Alpine Village Apartments
7100 S 86th St, La Vista, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$730
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
979 sqft
Spacious floor plans with full kitchens, tons of storage and 10-foot long private balconies. Community has a 24-hour full fitness center, parking garages and swimming pool.
Results within 5 miles of Papillion
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Northwest Bellevue
38 Units Available
The Landings Apartments
10215 Cape Cod Lndg, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$879
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near highways 370 and 75. Easy access to Offutt Air Force Base and the university. On-site dog park, fitness center and resort-style pool. Large closets, efficient appliances and wood-style plank flooring in each home.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Southwest Bellevue
20 Units Available
The Vue
2882 Comstock Plz, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$828
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$936
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,244
1291 sqft
Indulge in a conscience-free life of luxury and comfort at The Vue Apartments, where your dream home is no longer just a fantasy. Each of our apartments in Bellevue, NE, was created with your safety and relaxation in mind.
Last updated June 14 at 01:07pm
$
36 Units Available
Park 120 at Oak Hills
11801 S Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$882
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1470 sqft
The perfect mix.\nVibrant community and relaxed living.\nPark120 Oak Hills apartments strive to bring you the perfect mix of relaxing luxury apartment living and vibrant, social community features.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Southwest Bellevue
13 Units Available
Summit by Broadmoor
3904 370 Plz, Bellevue, NE
Studio
$890
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1012 sqft
Just minutes from Offutt Air Force Base, Shadow Lake shopping and entertainment, Summit by Broadmoor welcomes residents new to town, new to the community or just for somewhere new to call home.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Mockingbird Hills West
4 Units Available
Enclave by Broadmoor
9910 Q St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$910
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1154 sqft
Experience distinctively above ordinary apartment living. At Enclave by Broadmoor, you will be surrounded by amenities that truly define resort style living.
Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
3 Units Available
Centerline
7007 Oak Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The definition of accessible luxury, Centerline Apartments in Omaha, Nebraska offers a unique blend of residential comforts and urban amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 10:21pm
$
Southwest Bellevue
13 Units Available
Bellevue Hills
11829 Amerado Blvd, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$715
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1125 sqft
New Name, New Look, Same Great Location. Exciting changes are happening at Bellevue Hills. Be the first to live in one of our newly renovated apartment homes offering new wood style flooring, brushed nickel lighting, appliances, and so much more.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Westgate
1 Unit Available
Crown Park by Broadmoor
7930 Elm Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,185
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
All the perks of owning without touching a lawnmower or shovel again! Crown Park offers town home living that feature private attached garages, spacious desks, and large walk in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
Westgate
14 Units Available
Ontario Place
7325 Ontario St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$970
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1358 sqft
Our spacious, floor plans and state-of-the-art amenities provide residents with the gold standard of modern apartment living.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Maple Village
1 Unit Available
EVERGREEN TERRACE
11029 R Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
920 sqft
The Evergreen Terrace Apartments offer spacious one and two bedroom apartments in Omaha, NE.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Westside
7 Units Available
Loveland Flats
8762 West Center Road, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,307
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,548
1201 sqft
In the heart of the most sought-after neighborhood in Omaha, Loveland Flats offers amenity-rich living without the hassle of home maintenance.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Cornish Heights
Contact for Availability
Onyx at Aksarben
1875 S 75th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$550
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$635
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$725
1088 sqft
Welcome to Onyx at Aksarben, a residential community featuring one, two, and three-bedroom apartments in Omaha, NE.

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
13114 W Lincoln Rd
13114 Lincoln Rd, Sarpy County, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1639 sqft
New 3 Bed, 3 Bath Townhome In Papillion - Property Id: 249481 Located in the Papillion community, we are a new lakefront community that is very sophisticated in style while offering a nice blend of heartland luxury and traditional elegance.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
10428 S 131st St 101
10428 S 131st St, Sarpy County, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,150
740 sqft
New 1 Bed Luxury Bungalow on the Lake Papillion - Property Id: 256428 $1150-$1295 Pre Lease a New 1 Bedroom Luxury Bungalow on the Lake, Near Werner Park, Facebook Marketing DescriptionLocated in the Papillion community, we are a new lakefront

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
5402 S 76th Street
5402 South 76th Street, Ralston, NE
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1832 sqft
5402 S 76th Street Available 06/15/20 Wonderful Brick Bungalow - Wonderful 1.5 story brick bungalow. Neutral paint throughout, beautifully refurbished wood floors, original glass doorknobs and light fixtures.

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
4732 South 77th Avenue, Apt. 4
4732 South 77th Avenue, Ralston, NE
2 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
Nicely updated 2 bedroom apartment in Ralston - close to 72nd and L, with great interstate access. Secured interior entry and off street parking. Rent is $795 per month. Tenant is responsible for all utilities except hot water.
Results within 10 miles of Papillion
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Ford Birthsite
1 Unit Available
Sycamore Apartments
1042 S 30th Ave, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$975
750 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom Apartment in Midtown, Omaha - Enjoy stylish and contemporary living in this beautiful 1 bedroom apartment in Midtown! Featuring a fenced in patio and culinary style kitchen. Also complete with all appliances! (RLNE2899034)
City Guide for Papillion, NE

Greetings, Papillion, Nebraska apartment hunters, and welcome to apartmentlist.com, the virtual nerve center for all your leasing needs! Situated 10 miles from Omaha in the heart of America’s Heartland, Papillion (aka “Papio”) is a quiet, family-friendly little city that boasts some of the Cornhusker State’s most attractive and affordable apartments for rent. Looking to land the apartment of your dreams in Papillion, Nebraska? Then journey on, bold apartment hunter, because we’re pretty darne...

Good news, bargain hunters: Cheap apartments in Papillion are a dime a dozen, with basic one bedroom and studio-sized units often going for less than $500. Don’t mistake affordability for poor quality, though. Amenities in many Papillion, Nebraska apartment complexes come equipped with amenities such as swimming pools, in-unit washers and dryers, and patios/balconies, while luxury apartments in Papillion often feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, and gyms as well. Waiting lists are pretty much unheard of in Papillion, and leasing deals (especially for new tenants) pop up frequently, so feel free to scour the listings leisurely in search of the perfect apartment rental for you.

Does your roommate walk on all fours, shed, and get really excited by doorbells and mailmen by any chance? Fortunately, pet-friendly (including dogs allowed) apartments in Papillion are there for the taking. Just be prepared to fork over an extra chunk of change ($25 - $50 in most cases) if you’re a pet owner or you’re in the market for a short-term lease or furnished rental in Papillion. Also, remember to arm yourself with the apartment-scoring basics (proof of income, banking info, and a list of previous digs) when you’re ready to submit a leasing application.

A true Midwestern gem of a city decorated in Parisian-style architecture, Papillion is consistently ranked (by Money Magazine, among others) as one of America’s best places to live. Obviously, you won’t have to worry too much about getting robbed, mugged, hoodwinked, bamboozled, or waylaid by vicious thugs in Papillion, but we still recommend you visit the city in advance anyway to make sure you’re comfortable with its laid-back suburban vibes before signing an apartment lease.

Home to numerous family-friendly attractions including the scenic, multi-use Halleck Park and a wide range of trails, open spaces, and ball fields, Papillion is a perfect stomping ground for adults and kiddos alike. Sound like the kind of place you’d like to call home? Sure it does! So start clicking away, welcome to Papillion, and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Papillion, NE

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Papillion renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

