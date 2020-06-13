Apartment List
/
NE
/
papillion
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:41 AM

122 Apartments for rent in Papillion, NE with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
31 Units Available
The Apartments at Lux 96
1341 West 6th Street, Papillion, NE
1 Bedroom
$925
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1345 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of Papillion. With spacious apartment homes and high-end finishes, you will finally feel like you are home.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
41 Units Available
Axis
10532 South 97th Street, Papillion, NE
Studio
$825
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1195 sqft
At the end of the day, come home to Axis in Papillion, Nebraska. We’re peacefully tucked away, but with easy access to Downtown Omaha, Papillion Landing, Papio Trail, and local restaurants and boutique shops.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
East Outlying Papillion
14 Units Available
Titan Springs
2003 Longview St, Papillion, NE
1 Bedroom
$905
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1206 sqft
What is it about Titan Springs, the premier luxury apartments in Papillion, Nebraska, stand out from the rest? Maybe its our polite and friendly management and maintenance team, or perhaps its our fully-equipped kitchens that are loaded with
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Venue at Werner Park
11951 Ballpark Way, Papillion, NE
1 Bedroom
$999
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1058 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated May 11 at 02:05pm
East Papillion
2 Units Available
Meridian Club
1214 Applewood Dr, Papillion, NE
1 Bedroom
$865
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. At The Meridian Club Apartment Homes, choose a floor plan that best meets your needs. Featuring one, two, and three bedrooms, enjoy the ample space each floor plan provides.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Papillion
1 Unit Available
919 Crest Rd
919 Crest Road, Papillion, NE
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3021 sqft
919 Crest Rd Available 08/01/20 Home For Rent in Papillion - Fabulous 2 story located on a gorgeous lot.Rare find is this popular neighborhood.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Midtown Papillon South
1 Unit Available
101 Valley Rd
101 Valley Road, Papillion, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
945 sqft
Papillion Ranch - Charming 2bed/1bath Ranch style. Plenty of windows throughout letting in lots of natural light. Neutral colors throughout the home. Parquet floors in living room, original wood flooring in the bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Papillion
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
Alpine Village Apartments
7100 S 86th St, La Vista, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$730
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
979 sqft
Spacious floor plans with full kitchens, tons of storage and 10-foot long private balconies. Community has a 24-hour full fitness center, parking garages and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
10 Units Available
Inwood Village
8222 S 87th St, La Vista, NE
1 Bedroom
$660
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
880 sqft
Well-maintained apartments in a quiet community, close to major local employers. Furnished units have garbage disposals, bathtubs and extra storage. Garage, hot tub and swimming pool. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
The Inverness Apartments
8220 S 87th St, La Vista, NE
1 Bedroom
$760
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$855
1046 sqft
Prime La Vista location close to the Offutt Air Force Base and 84th Street restaurants and shopping. Huge living spaces with walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Furnished units available. Community is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Shadow Ridge Apartments
8500 Granville Pkwy, La Vista, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$740
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$824
1020 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shadow Ridge Apartments in La Vista. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:39am
$
10 Units Available
Flatwater Apartments
9827 Centennial Rd, La Vista, NE
2 Bedrooms
$930
1017 sqft
Surround yourself with convenience at Flatwater Apartments in La Vista, Nebraska.
Results within 5 miles of Papillion
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:20am
3 Units Available
Centerline
7007 Oak Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The definition of accessible luxury, Centerline Apartments in Omaha, Nebraska offers a unique blend of residential comforts and urban amenities.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northwest Bellevue
39 Units Available
The Landings Apartments
10215 Cape Cod Lndg, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$879
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near highways 370 and 75. Easy access to Offutt Air Force Base and the university. On-site dog park, fitness center and resort-style pool. Large closets, efficient appliances and wood-style plank flooring in each home.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southwest Bellevue
20 Units Available
The Vue
2882 Comstock Plz, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$818
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$936
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,244
1291 sqft
Indulge in a conscience-free life of luxury and comfort at The Vue Apartments, where your dream home is no longer just a fantasy. Each of our apartments in Bellevue, NE, was created with your safety and relaxation in mind.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Thomasville by Broadmoor
5820 S 99th St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$795
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1075 sqft
Thomasville by Broadmoor invites you to live your life with amazing on site amenities, buzzing social life and incredible value.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 10:21pm
$
Southwest Bellevue
13 Units Available
Bellevue Hills
11829 Amerado Blvd, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$715
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1125 sqft
New Name, New Look, Same Great Location. Exciting changes are happening at Bellevue Hills. Be the first to live in one of our newly renovated apartment homes offering new wood style flooring, brushed nickel lighting, appliances, and so much more.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:57pm
10 Units Available
Cimarron Hills
9670 Berry Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$765
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
900 sqft
Close to Johnny Goodman Golf Course and I-80. Units feature air conditioning, custom cabinetry and dishwasher. Community includes dog park, fitness center and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Montclair West
12 Units Available
Apple Creek
14010 Dorcas Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$822
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$973
920 sqft
A pet-friendly community located close to downtown and I-80. Features include a dog park, swimming pool and barbecue area. Homes have private entrances, fireplaces and private patios.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
$
36 Units Available
Park 120 at Oak Hills
11801 S Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$882
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1470 sqft
The perfect mix.\nVibrant community and relaxed living.\nPark120 Oak Hills apartments strive to bring you the perfect mix of relaxing luxury apartment living and vibrant, social community features.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Paddock Road
9 Units Available
Latvian Village
3002 Paddock Rd, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$865
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, natural setting close to dining and shopping. Near recreation at Rockbrook Park. Units feature laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. Community offers dog park, garage, pool, lobby, on-site laundry, and courtyard. Close to I-80.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Harrison Hills by Broadmoor
6925 S 115th Street Plz, La Vista, NE
Studio
$860
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1143 sqft
Voted Best of Omaha 2020, Harrison Hills by Broadmoor is where you will experience service and apartment homes that transcend the ordinary. With 16 unique floor plans, there's an apartment that will accommodate any lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Briarwood by Broadmoor
9434 U Ct, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$770
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1021 sqft
Briarwood by Broadmoor offers unbeatable location and incredible value. Our studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes will make you feel at home.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mockingbird Hills West
4 Units Available
Enclave by Broadmoor
9910 Q St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,010
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1154 sqft
Experience distinctively above ordinary apartment living. At Enclave by Broadmoor, you will be surrounded by amenities that truly define resort style living.
City Guide for Papillion, NE

Greetings, Papillion, Nebraska apartment hunters, and welcome to apartmentlist.com, the virtual nerve center for all your leasing needs! Situated 10 miles from Omaha in the heart of America’s Heartland, Papillion (aka “Papio”) is a quiet, family-friendly little city that boasts some of the Cornhusker State’s most attractive and affordable apartments for rent. Looking to land the apartment of your dreams in Papillion, Nebraska? Then journey on, bold apartment hunter, because we’re pretty darne...

Good news, bargain hunters: Cheap apartments in Papillion are a dime a dozen, with basic one bedroom and studio-sized units often going for less than $500. Don’t mistake affordability for poor quality, though. Amenities in many Papillion, Nebraska apartment complexes come equipped with amenities such as swimming pools, in-unit washers and dryers, and patios/balconies, while luxury apartments in Papillion often feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, and gyms as well. Waiting lists are pretty much unheard of in Papillion, and leasing deals (especially for new tenants) pop up frequently, so feel free to scour the listings leisurely in search of the perfect apartment rental for you.

Does your roommate walk on all fours, shed, and get really excited by doorbells and mailmen by any chance? Fortunately, pet-friendly (including dogs allowed) apartments in Papillion are there for the taking. Just be prepared to fork over an extra chunk of change ($25 - $50 in most cases) if you’re a pet owner or you’re in the market for a short-term lease or furnished rental in Papillion. Also, remember to arm yourself with the apartment-scoring basics (proof of income, banking info, and a list of previous digs) when you’re ready to submit a leasing application.

A true Midwestern gem of a city decorated in Parisian-style architecture, Papillion is consistently ranked (by Money Magazine, among others) as one of America’s best places to live. Obviously, you won’t have to worry too much about getting robbed, mugged, hoodwinked, bamboozled, or waylaid by vicious thugs in Papillion, but we still recommend you visit the city in advance anyway to make sure you’re comfortable with its laid-back suburban vibes before signing an apartment lease.

Home to numerous family-friendly attractions including the scenic, multi-use Halleck Park and a wide range of trails, open spaces, and ball fields, Papillion is a perfect stomping ground for adults and kiddos alike. Sound like the kind of place you’d like to call home? Sure it does! So start clicking away, welcome to Papillion, and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Papillion, NE

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Papillion renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Papillion 1 BedroomsPapillion 2 BedroomsPapillion 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPapillion 3 BedroomsPapillion Accessible Apartments
Papillion Apartments with BalconyPapillion Apartments with GaragePapillion Apartments with GymPapillion Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPapillion Apartments with Parking
Papillion Apartments with PoolPapillion Apartments with Washer-DryerPapillion Dog Friendly ApartmentsPapillion Pet Friendly PlacesPapillion Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Omaha, NELincoln, NEBellevue, NE
Council Bluffs, IALa Vista, NEFremont, NE
Gretna, NEBlair, NEPlattsmouth, NE

Apartments Near Colleges

Iowa Western Community CollegeClarkson College
Creighton UniversityNebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health
Midland University