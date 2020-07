Amenities

w/d hookup garage

Nice 4 Bedroom House Close to East Campus - This is a nice ranch style house with four bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Enjoy being close to the bike path and East Campus. This home has a double car attached garage, large living room and family room. The bedrooms are spacious with two located on the main floor and two in the basement. Washer and dryer hook ups and plenty of storage are located in the basement as well. This is in a very nice family oriented neighborhood with excellent neighbors. No pets or section 8 allowed.



(RLNE2289565)