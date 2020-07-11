Amenities
4501 S 49th St Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Home Near 48th and Hwy 2 - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home near 48th and Highway 2 with all bedrooms on the main floor.
Double detached garage, large backyard, and a finished basement.
Trash included. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, water, and yard/snow removal.
Average electricity is $85 and average gas is $75.
No pets.
This property does not accept Section 8 Housing.
Call (402) 483-1214 to schedule a showing!
