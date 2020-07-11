All apartments in Lincoln
Find more places like 4501 S 49th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lincoln, NE
/
4501 S 49th St
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM

4501 S 49th St

4501 South 49th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lincoln
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

4501 South 49th Street, Lincoln, NE 68516

Amenities

garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
4501 S 49th St Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom Home Near 48th and Hwy 2 - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home near 48th and Highway 2 with all bedrooms on the main floor.
Double detached garage, large backyard, and a finished basement.
Trash included. Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, water, and yard/snow removal.
Average electricity is $85 and average gas is $75.
No pets.
This property does not accept Section 8 Housing.
Call (402) 483-1214 to schedule a showing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4028183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4501 S 49th St have any available units?
4501 S 49th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincoln, NE.
How much is rent in Lincoln, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lincoln Rent Report.
Is 4501 S 49th St currently offering any rent specials?
4501 S 49th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4501 S 49th St pet-friendly?
No, 4501 S 49th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincoln.
Does 4501 S 49th St offer parking?
Yes, 4501 S 49th St offers parking.
Does 4501 S 49th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4501 S 49th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4501 S 49th St have a pool?
No, 4501 S 49th St does not have a pool.
Does 4501 S 49th St have accessible units?
No, 4501 S 49th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4501 S 49th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4501 S 49th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4501 S 49th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4501 S 49th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lodge at Heritage Lakes
9100 Heritage Lakes Dr
Lincoln, NE 68526
Tanglewood
301 N 44th St
Lincoln, NE 68503
Trenridge Gardens
6101 Vine St
Lincoln, NE 68505
Lenox Village Apartments
7201 Pioneers Blvd
Lincoln, NE 68516
Aventine at Wilderness Hills
8801 S 33rd St
Lincoln, NE 68516
Ashbrook by Broadmoor
6800 Ashbrook Drive
Lincoln, NE 68516
Old Cheney Place by Broadmoor
5501 Warwick Ct
Lincoln, NE 68516
Rockledge Oaks Apartments
8320 Rockledge Rd
Lincoln, NE 68506

Similar Pages

Lincoln 1 BedroomsLincoln 2 Bedrooms
Lincoln Apartments with BalconiesLincoln Apartments with Parking
Lincoln Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Omaha, NEBellevue, NECouncil Bluffs, IA
La Vista, NEPapillion, NEFremont, NE
Gretna, NEPlattsmouth, NE

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hartley
Family Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nebraska-LincolnNebraska Wesleyan University
Southeast Community College AreaIowa Western Community College
Clarkson College