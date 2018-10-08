Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

2255 South 48th Street Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom available July 2020 - This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom slab home is coming available soon! This home features a detached, single stall garage, washer and dryer hookups, and mature trees in the yard! Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, water, and yard maintenance. Small dogs up to 40 lbs allowed with a refundable pet deposit and non refundable monthly pet fee of $25.

This property does not accept Section 8.



Call Realty Works for more information or to schedule a showing!



