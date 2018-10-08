All apartments in Lincoln
2255 South 48th Street
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:47 AM

2255 South 48th Street

2255 South 48th Street · (402) 483-1214
Location

2255 South 48th Street, Lincoln, NE 68506

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2255 South 48th Street · Avail. Jul 1

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
2255 South 48th Street Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom available July 2020 - This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom slab home is coming available soon! This home features a detached, single stall garage, washer and dryer hookups, and mature trees in the yard! Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, water, and yard maintenance. Small dogs up to 40 lbs allowed with a refundable pet deposit and non refundable monthly pet fee of $25.
This property does not accept Section 8.

Call Realty Works for more information or to schedule a showing! (402)483-1214

(RLNE5778619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2255 South 48th Street have any available units?
2255 South 48th Street has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lincoln, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lincoln Rent Report.
Is 2255 South 48th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2255 South 48th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2255 South 48th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2255 South 48th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincoln.
Does 2255 South 48th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2255 South 48th Street does offer parking.
Does 2255 South 48th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2255 South 48th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2255 South 48th Street have a pool?
No, 2255 South 48th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2255 South 48th Street have accessible units?
No, 2255 South 48th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2255 South 48th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2255 South 48th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2255 South 48th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2255 South 48th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
