2020 SW 33 Available 07/06/20 Quiet Family Home with the Feeling of Country Living - You must see this quiet single family 4 bedroom home with 2 bathrooms and cathedral ceilings. It is located in an excellent neighborhood where you can sit out on the deck at night without having neighbors on 2 sides. This home backs up to a field, which gives you the feel of country living, yet it is only minutes from Russ's market, shopping, UNL, downtown & Hwy 77. It has a beautiful open floor plan, 2 living areas and a nice storage space in the basement. A double car attached garage is hard to beat during the winter months. Very clean and freshly painted please call soon to schedule a tour as this home will rent quickly. We don't accept pets or section 8 housing assistance.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2426895)