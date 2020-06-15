All apartments in Lincoln
2020 SW 33

2020 SW 33rd St · (402) 200-8028
Location

2020 SW 33rd St, Lincoln, NE 68522
West A

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2020 SW 33 · Avail. Jul 6

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
2020 SW 33 Available 07/06/20 Quiet Family Home with the Feeling of Country Living - You must see this quiet single family 4 bedroom home with 2 bathrooms and cathedral ceilings. It is located in an excellent neighborhood where you can sit out on the deck at night without having neighbors on 2 sides. This home backs up to a field, which gives you the feel of country living, yet it is only minutes from Russ's market, shopping, UNL, downtown & Hwy 77. It has a beautiful open floor plan, 2 living areas and a nice storage space in the basement. A double car attached garage is hard to beat during the winter months. Very clean and freshly painted please call soon to schedule a tour as this home will rent quickly. We don't accept pets or section 8 housing assistance.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2426895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 SW 33 have any available units?
2020 SW 33 has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lincoln, NE?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lincoln Rent Report.
Is 2020 SW 33 currently offering any rent specials?
2020 SW 33 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 SW 33 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2020 SW 33 is pet friendly.
Does 2020 SW 33 offer parking?
Yes, 2020 SW 33 does offer parking.
Does 2020 SW 33 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2020 SW 33 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 SW 33 have a pool?
No, 2020 SW 33 does not have a pool.
Does 2020 SW 33 have accessible units?
No, 2020 SW 33 does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 SW 33 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2020 SW 33 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2020 SW 33 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2020 SW 33 does not have units with air conditioning.
