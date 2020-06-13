Apartment List
164 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in La Vista, NE

Finding an apartment in La Vista that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
6 Units Available
The Inverness Apartments
8220 S 87th St, La Vista, NE
1 Bedroom
$760
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$895
1046 sqft
Prime La Vista location close to the Offutt Air Force Base and 84th Street restaurants and shopping. Huge living spaces with walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Furnished units available. Community is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
23 Units Available
Alpine Village Apartments
7100 S 86th St, La Vista, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$730
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
979 sqft
Spacious floor plans with full kitchens, tons of storage and 10-foot long private balconies. Community has a 24-hour full fitness center, parking garages and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
10 Units Available
Inwood Village
8222 S 87th St, La Vista, NE
1 Bedroom
$660
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
880 sqft
Well-maintained apartments in a quiet community, close to major local employers. Furnished units have garbage disposals, bathtubs and extra storage. Garage, hot tub and swimming pool. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
4 Units Available
Shadow Ridge Apartments
8500 Granville Pkwy, La Vista, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$709
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$824
1020 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shadow Ridge Apartments in La Vista. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
11 Units Available
Harrison Hills by Broadmoor
6925 S 115th Street Plz, La Vista, NE
Studio
$860
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1143 sqft
Voted Best of Omaha 2020, Harrison Hills by Broadmoor is where you will experience service and apartment homes that transcend the ordinary. With 16 unique floor plans, there's an apartment that will accommodate any lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:41pm
$
10 Units Available
Flatwater Apartments
9827 Centennial Rd, La Vista, NE
2 Bedrooms
$930
1017 sqft
Surround yourself with convenience at Flatwater Apartments in La Vista, Nebraska.
Results within 1 mile of La Vista
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
$
36 Units Available
Park 120 at Oak Hills
11801 S Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$882
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,688
1470 sqft
The perfect mix.\nVibrant community and relaxed living.\nPark120 Oak Hills apartments strive to bring you the perfect mix of relaxing luxury apartment living and vibrant, social community features.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
41 Units Available
Axis
10532 South 97th Street, Papillion, NE
Studio
$825
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1195 sqft
At the end of the day, come home to Axis in Papillion, Nebraska. We’re peacefully tucked away, but with easy access to Downtown Omaha, Papillion Landing, Papio Trail, and local restaurants and boutique shops.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
31 Units Available
The Apartments at Lux 96
1341 West 6th Street, Papillion, NE
1 Bedroom
$925
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1345 sqft
Luxury living in the heart of Papillion. With spacious apartment homes and high-end finishes, you will finally feel like you are home.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:57pm
10 Units Available
Cimarron Hills
9670 Berry Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$765
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
900 sqft
Close to Johnny Goodman Golf Course and I-80. Units feature air conditioning, custom cabinetry and dishwasher. Community includes dog park, fitness center and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Maple Village
1 Unit Available
EVERGREEN TERRACE
11029 R Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
920 sqft
The Evergreen Terrace Apartments offer spacious one and two bedroom apartments in Omaha, NE.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13010 Gertrude St
13010 Gertrude Street, Chalco, NE
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1300 sqft
Millard! - Property Id: 286557 Beautifully updated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home in the beloved Millard area. Nice HUGE yard for your BBQ's in the summertime. Check this property out before it is gone! Please contact us at 402-277-8888 before applying.
Results within 5 miles of La Vista
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Montclair West
12 Units Available
Apple Creek
14010 Dorcas Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$822
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$973
920 sqft
A pet-friendly community located close to downtown and I-80. Features include a dog park, swimming pool and barbecue area. Homes have private entrances, fireplaces and private patios.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Northwest Bellevue
39 Units Available
The Landings Apartments
10215 Cape Cod Lndg, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$879
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$981
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near highways 370 and 75. Easy access to Offutt Air Force Base and the university. On-site dog park, fitness center and resort-style pool. Large closets, efficient appliances and wood-style plank flooring in each home.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Southwest Bellevue
13 Units Available
Summit by Broadmoor
3904 370 Plz, Bellevue, NE
Studio
$890
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1012 sqft
Just minutes from Offutt Air Force Base, Shadow Lake shopping and entertainment, Summit by Broadmoor welcomes residents new to town, new to the community or just for somewhere new to call home.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
21 Units Available
Breckenridge Apartments
15950 Wright Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$910
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1396 sqft
Luxury furnished apartment homes feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Resort-style community offers 24-hour gym, business center, clubhouse, hot tub. Located in the beautiful highlands of suburban Omaha, near Hwy 278, shopping, lakes and parks.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Mockingbird Hills West
4 Units Available
Enclave by Broadmoor
9910 Q St, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$910
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1154 sqft
Experience distinctively above ordinary apartment living. At Enclave by Broadmoor, you will be surrounded by amenities that truly define resort style living.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Northwest Bellevue
8 Units Available
Southwinds Apartments
4732 Virginia St, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$787
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$914
990 sqft
Welcome to Southwinds, your new home! Quiet and friendly community with 1 and 2 bedrooms conveniently located near Bellevue Offutt AFB.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:20pm
3 Units Available
Centerline
7007 Oak Street, Omaha, NE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The definition of accessible luxury, Centerline Apartments in Omaha, Nebraska offers a unique blend of residential comforts and urban amenities.
Verified

1 of 56

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Southwest Bellevue
20 Units Available
The Vue
2882 Comstock Plz, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$818
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$936
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,244
1291 sqft
Indulge in a conscience-free life of luxury and comfort at The Vue Apartments, where your dream home is no longer just a fantasy. Each of our apartments in Bellevue, NE, was created with your safety and relaxation in mind.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 10:21pm
$
Southwest Bellevue
13 Units Available
Bellevue Hills
11829 Amerado Blvd, Bellevue, NE
1 Bedroom
$715
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1125 sqft
New Name, New Look, Same Great Location. Exciting changes are happening at Bellevue Hills. Be the first to live in one of our newly renovated apartment homes offering new wood style flooring, brushed nickel lighting, appliances, and so much more.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Paddock Road
9 Units Available
Latvian Village
3002 Paddock Rd, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$865
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful, natural setting close to dining and shopping. Near recreation at Rockbrook Park. Units feature laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. Community offers dog park, garage, pool, lobby, on-site laundry, and courtyard. Close to I-80.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Westgate
1 Unit Available
Crown Park by Broadmoor
7930 Elm Plz, Omaha, NE
1 Bedroom
$1,185
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
All the perks of owning without touching a lawnmower or shovel again! Crown Park offers town home living that feature private attached garages, spacious desks, and large walk in closets.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:50pm
East Outlying Papillion
14 Units Available
Titan Springs
2003 Longview St, Papillion, NE
1 Bedroom
$905
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1206 sqft
What is it about Titan Springs, the premier luxury apartments in Papillion, Nebraska, stand out from the rest? Maybe its our polite and friendly management and maintenance team, or perhaps its our fully-equipped kitchens that are loaded with
City Guide for La Vista, NE

"Hasta la vista, I'm gonna say goodbye to you / Whatever happens I'll be cool with you." (-Camp Rock)

La Vista is a city in Sarpy County, Nebraska with a population of 15,758. It’s just a baby town, having incorporated in 1960; but, boy is it growing fast! There are a number of great schools here, like the Papillion-La Vista High School and the La-Vista Junior High. It’s bordered by Omaha and Ralson, larger Nebraskan cities and I-80, the long cross-country highway, runs across the east side. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in La Vista, NE

Finding an apartment in La Vista that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

