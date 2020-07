Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

ELDORADO! Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home features a large eat-in kitchen with a formal dining room, spacious master suite with double closets, and master bath. Brand new carpet and paint throughout the whole house. Finished basement offers additional living area and extra storage space. Exterior features a 2 car attached garage and a large fenced backyard with thoughtfully designed landscaping. This property accepts 1 pet.

