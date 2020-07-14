All apartments in Blair
Find more places like Northview.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blair, NE
/
Northview
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Northview

1215 North 10th Street · (833) 389-9348
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1215 North 10th Street, Blair, NE 68008

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 35-204 · Avail. Aug 31

$737

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

Unit 85-102 · Avail. Sep 2

$777

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

Unit 25-101 · Avail. Aug 23

$777

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Northview.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
ice maker
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
bike storage
garage
accessible
24hr maintenance
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
Quiet, small town living in Blair NE - less than 30 minutes north of Omaha. Northview is pet friendly community on a beautifully landscaped grounds located just minuets from local shopping, restaurants and parks. Full size washer and dryer included in each apartment. Call us today to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 app #1, $15 each additional app
Deposit: 250 up to one months rent
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: $9.75 liability Insurance fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: No Pit Bulls, Dobermans, Rottweilers, Chows
Parking Details: Off Street Parking (free); Garages $60/month. Garage lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: None
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Northview have any available units?
Northview has 3 units available starting at $737 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Northview have?
Some of Northview's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Northview currently offering any rent specials?
Northview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Northview pet-friendly?
Yes, Northview is pet friendly.
Does Northview offer parking?
Yes, Northview offers parking.
Does Northview have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Northview offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Northview have a pool?
No, Northview does not have a pool.
Does Northview have accessible units?
Yes, Northview has accessible units.
Does Northview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Northview has units with dishwashers.
Does Northview have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Northview has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Northview?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Deerfield
1274 Deerfield Boulevard
Blair, NE 68008

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Omaha, NEBellevue, NECouncil Bluffs, IA
La Vista, NEPapillion, NEFremont, NE
Gretna, NEPlattsmouth, NE

Apartments Near Colleges

Iowa Western Community CollegeClarkson College
Creighton UniversityNebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health
Midland University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity