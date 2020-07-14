All apartments in Blair
Find more places like Deerfield.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blair, NE
/
Deerfield
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 PM

Deerfield

Open Now until 5pm
1274 Deerfield Boulevard · (833) 962-3666
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1274 Deerfield Boulevard, Blair, NE 68008

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 336 · Avail. Sep 7

$892

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 222 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,036

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Unit 221 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,036

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Unit 337 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,051

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Deerfield.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
online portal
Our beautifully landscaped grounds offer quiet, small town living just minutes away from local shopping, restaurants, and parks. Contact our friendly leasing staff today to learn more about our community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 applicant #1, $15 for each additional applicant
Deposit: $250 up to One Months Rent
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee at time of move in
Additional: $9.75 insurance premium
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: No Pit Bulls, Dobermans, Rottweilers, Chows
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot. Off Street Parking (free) or Garages $40 per month.
Storage Details: Additional storage on balcony or patio of each apartment
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Deerfield have any available units?
Deerfield has 4 units available starting at $892 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Deerfield have?
Some of Deerfield's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Deerfield currently offering any rent specials?
Deerfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Deerfield pet-friendly?
Yes, Deerfield is pet friendly.
Does Deerfield offer parking?
Yes, Deerfield offers parking.
Does Deerfield have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Deerfield offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Deerfield have a pool?
Yes, Deerfield has a pool.
Does Deerfield have accessible units?
Yes, Deerfield has accessible units.
Does Deerfield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Deerfield has units with dishwashers.
Does Deerfield have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Deerfield has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Deerfield?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Northview
1215 North 10th Street
Blair, NE 68008

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Omaha, NEBellevue, NECouncil Bluffs, IA
La Vista, NEPapillion, NEFremont, NE
Gretna, NEPlattsmouth, NE

Apartments Near Colleges

Iowa Western Community CollegeClarkson College
Creighton UniversityNebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health
Midland University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity