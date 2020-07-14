Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 applicant #1, $15 for each additional applicant
Deposit: $250 up to One Months Rent
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee at time of move in
Additional: $9.75 insurance premium
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: No Pit Bulls, Dobermans, Rottweilers, Chows
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot. Off Street Parking (free) or Garages $40 per month.
Storage Details: Additional storage on balcony or patio of each apartment
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.