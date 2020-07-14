All apartments in Blair
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 PM

Kimberly Manor

Open Now until 5pm
2467 Nebraska Street · (833) 837-5658
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2467 Nebraska Street, Blair, NE 68008

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kimberly Manor.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
bike storage
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
Kimberly Manor consists of spacious 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartments. We offer a washer and dryer in each apartment. Professionally managed with outstanding customer service are a few benefits you will find in our community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 app #1, $15 each additional app
Deposit: $250 up to One Months Rent
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: $9.75 Liability Insurance fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: No Pit Bulls, Dobermans, Rottweilers, Chows.
Parking Details: Off Street Parking. Garage lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: None
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kimberly Manor have any available units?
Kimberly Manor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blair, NE.
What amenities does Kimberly Manor have?
Some of Kimberly Manor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kimberly Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Kimberly Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kimberly Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, Kimberly Manor is pet friendly.
Does Kimberly Manor offer parking?
Yes, Kimberly Manor offers parking.
Does Kimberly Manor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Kimberly Manor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Kimberly Manor have a pool?
No, Kimberly Manor does not have a pool.
Does Kimberly Manor have accessible units?
No, Kimberly Manor does not have accessible units.
Does Kimberly Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Kimberly Manor has units with dishwashers.
Does Kimberly Manor have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Kimberly Manor has units with air conditioning.
