Kimberly Manor

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 app #1, $15 each additional app
Deposit: $250 up to One Months Rent
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: $9.75 Liability Insurance fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: No Pit Bulls, Dobermans, Rottweilers, Chows.
Parking Details: Off Street Parking. Garage lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: None
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.