2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:47 PM
109 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bellevue, NE
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Southwest Bellevue
20 Units Available
The Vue
2882 Comstock Plz, Bellevue, NE
2 Bedrooms
$936
1055 sqft
Indulge in a conscience-free life of luxury and comfort at The Vue Apartments, where your dream home is no longer just a fantasy. Each of our apartments in Bellevue, NE, was created with your safety and relaxation in mind.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
79 Units Available
Latitude 41
10712 South 15th Street, Bellevue, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1042 sqft
Latitude 41 makes it easy to live life on your terms, whether or not you have a furry friend in the family! We offer a bark park on the premises, making these the most modern and stylish apartments that allow dogs in Bellevue, NE! You’ll love
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Bellevue Boulevard West
9 Units Available
Britain Towne
2103 Fraser Ct, Bellevue, NE
2 Bedrooms
$825
875 sqft
Britain Towne offers everything you deserve in your next home. We are located in the city of Bellevue and are just minutes from downtown Omaha. Britain Towne offers easy access to the freeway, shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Fontenelle
21 Units Available
Fontenelle Hills
200 Martin Dr, Bellevue, NE
2 Bedrooms
$850
1215 sqft
Located on 42 acres of wooded land. On-site pool and lots of green space. Near Highway 75. Spacious interiors with modern upgrades and open fireplaces. Balconies and patios available. Fireplaces in some units.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Southwest Bellevue
27 Units Available
Tregaron Oaks
1729 Scarborough Dr, Bellevue, NE
2 Bedrooms
$905
1006 sqft
A charming community within a short distance of area schools, bike trails and walking trails. On-site amenities include a fitness center, pool with a sundeck, and lots of green space. Updated interiors with a fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Bellevue Boulevard West
4 Units Available
Chateau Bellevue
401 Chateau Dr, Bellevue, NE
2 Bedrooms
$773
900 sqft
This quaint community is in a quiet neighborhood near Offutt Air Force Base. Apartment amenities include large closets, a balcony or patio, and modern appliances. Residents have access to a pool, playground and garage.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Northwest Bellevue
41 Units Available
The Landings Apartments
10215 Cape Cod Lndg, Bellevue, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
1040 sqft
Near highways 370 and 75. Easy access to Offutt Air Force Base and the university. On-site dog park, fitness center and resort-style pool. Large closets, efficient appliances and wood-style plank flooring in each home.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Northwest Bellevue
8 Units Available
Southwinds Apartments
4732 Virginia St, Bellevue, NE
2 Bedrooms
$914
990 sqft
Welcome to Southwinds, your new home! Quiet and friendly community with 1 and 2 bedrooms conveniently located near Bellevue Offutt AFB.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Southwest Bellevue
12 Units Available
Summit by Broadmoor
3904 370 Plz, Bellevue, NE
2 Bedrooms
$960
1012 sqft
Just minutes from Offutt Air Force Base, Shadow Lake shopping and entertainment, Summit by Broadmoor welcomes residents new to town, new to the community or just for somewhere new to call home.
Last updated June 2 at 09:11pm
Southwest Bellevue
13 Units Available
Bellevue Hills
11829 Amerado Blvd, Bellevue, NE
2 Bedrooms
$825
985 sqft
New Name, New Look, Same Great Location. Exciting changes are happening at Bellevue Hills. Be the first to live in one of our newly renovated apartment homes offering new wood style flooring, brushed nickel lighting, appliances, and so much more.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Central Bellevue
5 Units Available
Brent Village
1409 Buck Dr, Bellevue, NE
2 Bedrooms
$790
875 sqft
Brent Village offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes. While our community is located in the heart of historic Bellevue on a gorgeous, quiet property tucked away from it all, we are still close to everything that you need.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest Bellevue
1 Unit Available
7618 S 22nd St.
7618 South 22nd Street, Bellevue, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1272 sqft
Updated Raised Ranch - Updated 2bedroom/1 bath. Enjoy carpet in living area and hallway, original wood floors in bedrooms, new interior paint, an eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter Space.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Northwest Bellevue
1 Unit Available
3715 Harrison Street
3715 Harrison Street, Bellevue, NE
2 Bedrooms
$770
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3715 Harrison Street in Bellevue. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Central Bellevue
1 Unit Available
1407 Imperial Dr
1407 Imperial Drive, Bellevue, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Fully Updated 2 Bed Home in Bellevue - This gem is tucked away just off Galvin Road. Featuring a fully updated interior, this one will be hard to beat! The large kitchen boasts plenty of cabinets and counter space.
Results within 1 mile of Bellevue
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
Southwest Bellevue
15 Units Available
Tregaon Senior
2915 Greenwald Street, Sarpy County, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
862 sqft
Affordable Living reaches new heights. Tregaron Senior Residences are especially designed for those people ages 55 or better. Here you'll find all of the features and amenities that you deserve and expect.
Results within 5 miles of Bellevue
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
6 Units Available
The Inverness Apartments
8220 S 87th St, La Vista, NE
2 Bedrooms
$780
998 sqft
Prime La Vista location close to the Offutt Air Force Base and 84th Street restaurants and shopping. Huge living spaces with walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Furnished units available. Community is pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
10 Units Available
Inwood Village
8222 S 87th St, La Vista, NE
2 Bedrooms
$775
880 sqft
Well-maintained apartments in a quiet community, close to major local employers. Furnished units have garbage disposals, bathtubs and extra storage. Garage, hot tub and swimming pool. Cats and dogs allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
22 Units Available
Alpine Village Apartments
7100 S 86th St, La Vista, NE
2 Bedrooms
$870
979 sqft
Spacious floor plans with full kitchens, tons of storage and 10-foot long private balconies. Community has a 24-hour full fitness center, parking garages and swimming pool.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Mockingbird Hills West
4 Units Available
Enclave by Broadmoor
9910 Q St, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1154 sqft
Experience distinctively above ordinary apartment living. At Enclave by Broadmoor, you will be surrounded by amenities that truly define resort style living.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Old Market
5 Units Available
Cornerstone
1105 Harney Street, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1374 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cornerstone in Omaha. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Shadow Ridge Apartments
8500 Granville Pkwy, La Vista, NE
2 Bedrooms
$824
1020 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shadow Ridge Apartments in La Vista. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
East Outlying Papillion
14 Units Available
Titan Springs
2003 Longview St, Papillion, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1017 sqft
What is it about Titan Springs, the premier luxury apartments in Papillion, Nebraska, stand out from the rest? Maybe its our polite and friendly management and maintenance team, or perhaps its our fully-equipped kitchens that are loaded with
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
Market West
18 Units Available
1501 Jackson
1501 Jackson St, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1170 sqft
With a prime location in the Old Market neighborhood, 1501 Jackson boasts luxury apartments in Omaha, Nebraska.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Paddock Road
9 Units Available
Latvian Village
3002 Paddock Rd, Omaha, NE
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1295 sqft
Beautiful, natural setting close to dining and shopping. Near recreation at Rockbrook Park. Units feature laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. Community offers dog park, garage, pool, lobby, on-site laundry, and courtyard. Close to I-80.
