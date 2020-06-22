Amenities

407 W 30th Avenue Available 06/19/20 Olde Towne Bellevue - Cute 1 1/2 story home with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Each floor has 2 bedrooms and a full bath. Mudroom in the back of the house and fully fenced backyard. Lots of natural light and soft neutral wall colors and carpets. Only 5 minutes from offutt and schools, walking distance to the pool and parks. Pets allowed with owner approval and a one time, non-refundable pet fee of 1/4 of one month's rent. Off street parking, no garage. Call for your showing today, this home won't last long!



Property listed by Midlands Real Estate.



*This house is not approved for housing assistance.



*$25 Application Fee, one application per each adult required.



