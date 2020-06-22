All apartments in Bellevue
Bellevue, NE
407 W 30th Avenue
407 W 30th Avenue

407 West 30th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

407 West 30th Avenue, Bellevue, NE 68005
Southeast Bellevue

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
407 W 30th Avenue Available 06/19/20 Olde Towne Bellevue - Cute 1 1/2 story home with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Each floor has 2 bedrooms and a full bath. Mudroom in the back of the house and fully fenced backyard. Lots of natural light and soft neutral wall colors and carpets. Only 5 minutes from offutt and schools, walking distance to the pool and parks. Pets allowed with owner approval and a one time, non-refundable pet fee of 1/4 of one month's rent. Off street parking, no garage. Call for your showing today, this home won't last long!

Property listed by Midlands Real Estate.

View all the available properties at: www.midlandsrealestate.com/rentals

*This house is not approved for housing assistance.

*$25 Application Fee, one application per each adult required.

(RLNE3928881)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 W 30th Avenue have any available units?
407 W 30th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, NE.
What amenities does 407 W 30th Avenue have?
Some of 407 W 30th Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 W 30th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
407 W 30th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 W 30th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 407 W 30th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 407 W 30th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 407 W 30th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 407 W 30th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 W 30th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 W 30th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 407 W 30th Avenue has a pool.
Does 407 W 30th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 407 W 30th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 407 W 30th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 W 30th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 407 W 30th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 407 W 30th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
