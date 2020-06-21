Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

2932 Leawood Drive Available 08/01/20 Large Ranch For Rent Bellevue! - Ranch available for rent in Bellevue! 4 bedroom, 3 bath, finished walk out basement, large deck, and fenced yard. Remodeled recently lots of room and double car garage. Small Dog welcome to qualified applicant with monthly pet fee. Over 2900 AMA finished SqFt. All appliances are included! Available August 1, 2020 for $1850 a month!



Contact Donna Sharman for questions or a showing at 402.366.3551 or email donna@headleyproperties.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3797048)