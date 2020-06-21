All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2932 Leawood Drive

2932 Leawood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2932 Leawood Drive, Bellevue, NE 68123
Southwest Bellevue

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2932 Leawood Drive Available 08/01/20 Large Ranch For Rent Bellevue! - Ranch available for rent in Bellevue! 4 bedroom, 3 bath, finished walk out basement, large deck, and fenced yard. Remodeled recently lots of room and double car garage. Small Dog welcome to qualified applicant with monthly pet fee. Over 2900 AMA finished SqFt. All appliances are included! Available August 1, 2020 for $1850 a month!

Contact Donna Sharman for questions or a showing at 402.366.3551 or email donna@headleyproperties.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3797048)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2932 Leawood Drive have any available units?
2932 Leawood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bellevue, NE.
What amenities does 2932 Leawood Drive have?
Some of 2932 Leawood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2932 Leawood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2932 Leawood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2932 Leawood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2932 Leawood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2932 Leawood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2932 Leawood Drive does offer parking.
Does 2932 Leawood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2932 Leawood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2932 Leawood Drive have a pool?
No, 2932 Leawood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2932 Leawood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2932 Leawood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2932 Leawood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2932 Leawood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2932 Leawood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2932 Leawood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
