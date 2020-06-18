All apartments in Bellevue
Last updated April 12 2020 at 6:21 AM

2405 Van Buren Street

2405 Van Buren Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1556447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2405 Van Buren Street, Bellevue, NE 68005
Old Towne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, available now! Custom finishings throughout this gorgeous property near entertainment, shopping, and more! This one will be hard to beat! The open concept flows into the dining space as well as large living area. Wood flooring throughout with a finished basement. Spacious fenced backyard and washer and Dryer Hooks up are available.

Move in Special
1/2 Off First Month.

--------FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS---------

HOW CAN I SET UP A SHOWINGS/TOUR(S)?

Property tours are available seven days a week from 8am-8pm through Rently. Go to Rently.com and register for self-showings at your own convenient time and for any other property! If you experience issues with your registration or would like to schedule a tour with an agent please contact us directly at 402-680-1010 and we will be glad to assist you.

WHAT UTILITIES AM I RESPONSIBLE FOR?

Tenant is responsible for All utility services.

IS SECTION 8 OR GENERAL ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS ACCEPTED?

Unfortunately, we are not accepted for participation in rental assistance programs.

IS RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED?

Yes, but we make it easy for you! A General Liability insurance policy will be automatically billed at a rate of $9.50 with a $3.00 administration fee unless proof of renters insurance is provided.

ARE PETS ACCEPTED? WHAT ARE THE PET POLICIES?

Yes, Pets Welcome!
(Restrictions Apply)
One time $200 Pet Fee per pet due at move in
$30 a month pet rent per pet

HOW DO I APPLY & WHAT ARE YOUR APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS?

If you would like to apply for this home an application must be filled out online for all household members 18 and older, along with proof of income (2 recent pay-stubs) Pay-stubs must be submitted at the time application is submitted. If pay-stubs or other proof of income is not provided within 24 hours of submitting your application it will be canceled and we will move on to other applications. COMPLETE applications will be processed in the order from which they are received.
Once your application is processed, if approved you will have 24 hours to put down the deposit. If the security deposit is not received within 24 hours your application will be canceled and we will move on to other applicants.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2405 Van Buren Street have any available units?
2405 Van Buren Street has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2405 Van Buren Street have?
Some of 2405 Van Buren Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2405 Van Buren Street currently offering any rent specials?
2405 Van Buren Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2405 Van Buren Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2405 Van Buren Street is pet friendly.
Does 2405 Van Buren Street offer parking?
No, 2405 Van Buren Street does not offer parking.
Does 2405 Van Buren Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2405 Van Buren Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2405 Van Buren Street have a pool?
No, 2405 Van Buren Street does not have a pool.
Does 2405 Van Buren Street have accessible units?
No, 2405 Van Buren Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2405 Van Buren Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2405 Van Buren Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2405 Van Buren Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2405 Van Buren Street does not have units with air conditioning.
