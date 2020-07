Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This beautiful older home in town has been nicely remodeled inside! Features FULLY FENCED YARD with several mature shade trees and an over-sized 1-car detached garage. Interior features hardwood flooring throughout, fireplace, office, 3 bedrooms upstairs, plus two "non-conforming" bedrooms downstairs. Gorgeous updates and light fixtures, and a heated floor in the bathroom! Washer/dryer included! Perfect for your family!