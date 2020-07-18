5815 Vanessa Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground garage

AMAZING 3 BR, 2.5 Bath, 2 car HEATED over-sized garage twin home in Williston. Includes all stainless steel kitchen appliances, tile floors, granite countertops, washer/dryer, and window coverings. Over-sized Master Bedroom with HUGE walk-in closet. Master bath has double sinks. Electric heat and A/C provide for lower utility bills. Contemporary finishes and upgrades throughout. You will not find a better price per square foot on something this beautiful in Williston! Easily accessible from all major highway arteries. Gated community in a beautiful, quiet country setting.