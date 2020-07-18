All apartments in Williams County
Williams County, ND
5815 Vanessa Ave
Last updated July 18 2020 at 7:40 AM

5815 Vanessa Ave

5815 Vanessa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5815 Vanessa Avenue, Williams County, ND 58801

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
AMAZING 3 BR, 2.5 Bath, 2 car HEATED over-sized garage twin home in Williston. Includes all stainless steel kitchen appliances, tile floors, granite countertops, washer/dryer, and window coverings. Over-sized Master Bedroom with HUGE walk-in closet. Master bath has double sinks. Electric heat and A/C provide for lower utility bills. Contemporary finishes and upgrades throughout. You will not find a better price per square foot on something this beautiful in Williston! Easily accessible from all major highway arteries. Gated community in a beautiful, quiet country setting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5815 Vanessa Ave have any available units?
5815 Vanessa Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Williams County, ND.
What amenities does 5815 Vanessa Ave have?
Some of 5815 Vanessa Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5815 Vanessa Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5815 Vanessa Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5815 Vanessa Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5815 Vanessa Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5815 Vanessa Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5815 Vanessa Ave offers parking.
Does 5815 Vanessa Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5815 Vanessa Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5815 Vanessa Ave have a pool?
No, 5815 Vanessa Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5815 Vanessa Ave have accessible units?
No, 5815 Vanessa Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5815 Vanessa Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5815 Vanessa Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 5815 Vanessa Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5815 Vanessa Ave has units with air conditioning.
