Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher cable included garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets bathtub cable included carpet ceiling fan oven Property Amenities parking garage internet access lobby

Tioga Square is a multi-use rental property in Tioga, North Dakota. The property offers businesses prime commercial office space on the lower level, while the upper two levels provide modern residential apartments on the upper two levels. Tioga Square is conveniently located in the heart of the Bakken. Contact our management team for the latest lease specials to upgrade your business' profile at Tioga Square.