mountrail county
6 Apartments for rent in Mountrail County, ND📍
5 Units Available
Stanley
901 5th St SE, Stanley, ND
1 Bedroom
$845
537 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1143 sqft
Welcome to Stanley Apartments, an apartment community located in the charming town of Stanley, North Dakota. Our beautiful apartments come loaded with amenities and spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans.
6 Units Available
Dakota
101 8th Avenue Southwest #102, Stanley, ND
2 Bedrooms
$725
1102 sqft
When you choose Dakota Apartment Homes in Stanley, ND, you’ll appreciate your spacious apartment, our convenient amenities, and the warm and friendly community that surrounds you.
10 Units Available
Fox Run Apartments
3964 89th Ave NW, New Town, ND
1 Bedroom
$1,000
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fox Run Apartments is a new apartment community located in New Town, North Dakota.
2 Units Available
Stanley Square
905 JARAD ST, Stanley, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1301 sqft
Stanley Square is a mixed-use rental property in Stanley, North Dakota. The property consists of commercial office/retail spaces on the lower level and residential apartments on the upper two levels.
2 Units Available
Tioga Apartments
910 Welo Street North, Tioga, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$995
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1379 sqft
Tioga Apartments is an apartment community located in the heart of the Bakken oil region in beautiful Tioga, North Dakota.
1 Unit Available
Tioga Townhomes
1102 Elm St NE, Tioga, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1112 sqft
Tioga Townhomes is a pet-friendly townhome community nestled in the heart of the Bakken oil region in beautiful Tioga, North Dakota.
