All apartments in Minot
Find more places like Cedarwood MSU Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minot, ND
/
Cedarwood MSU Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:14 PM

Cedarwood MSU Apartments

1400 8th Street Northwest · (701) 401-7794
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Minot
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1400 8th Street Northwest, Minot, ND 58703

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1418 8th Street NW · Avail. Aug 7

$585

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 1440 8th Street NW · Avail. now

$585

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Unit 1412 8th Street NW · Avail. Aug 7

$585

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1446 8th Street NW · Avail. Jul 22

$675

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 1438 8th Street NW · Avail. Aug 7

$675

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cedarwood MSU Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
cats allowed
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
smoke-free community
Cedarwood MSU Apartments - Pet Friendly - Starting March 1st!

Cedarwood MSU- located just North of the MSU campus!

Cedarwood MSU is located close to MSU, and in a nice residential area. Enjoy your heat paid, laundry on-site, off-street parking and more!


(RLNE2708499)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $300 with qualifying credit; -- Up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $50
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: German Shepherds, Rottweiler,Huskies, Presa Canario, Akitas, Staffordshire Terriers, American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Pit Bull, Chow-Chow, Doberman, Mastiff, Malamute, Great Dane, Saint Bernard, any hybrid or mixed breed of the aforementioned breeds, and animals of a vicious nature or history.
Parking Details: Off-street parking, some units include garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cedarwood MSU Apartments have any available units?
Cedarwood MSU Apartments has 6 units available starting at $585 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Cedarwood MSU Apartments have?
Some of Cedarwood MSU Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cedarwood MSU Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Cedarwood MSU Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cedarwood MSU Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Cedarwood MSU Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Cedarwood MSU Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Cedarwood MSU Apartments offers parking.
Does Cedarwood MSU Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cedarwood MSU Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cedarwood MSU Apartments have a pool?
No, Cedarwood MSU Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Cedarwood MSU Apartments have accessible units?
No, Cedarwood MSU Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Cedarwood MSU Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cedarwood MSU Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Cedarwood MSU Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cedarwood MSU Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Cedarwood MSU Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westridge
1405 8th Street Northwest
Minot, ND 58703
The Commons & Landing at Southgate
1909 31st Avenue Southwest
Minot, ND 58701
Dakota Arms
1112 32nd Avenue Southwest
Minot, ND 58701
Plaza Apartments
3015 16th Street Southwest
Minot, ND 58701
Fairmont
405 11th Avenue Southwest
Minot, ND 58701
Meadow Ridge
110 41st Ave SE
Minot, ND 58701
Minot Place
1710 13th Street Southeast
Minot, ND 58701
Paramount at the Bluffs
1500 35th Ave SE
Minot, ND 58703

Similar Pages

Minot 1 BedroomsMinot 2 Bedrooms
Minot Apartments with BalconyMinot Apartments with Garage
Minot Apartments with Parking

Apartments Near Colleges

Minot State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity