Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal recently renovated smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments online portal smoke-free community

1 Bedroom with In-Unit Laundry and Parking! Apartments on Main is located Downtown! - Apartments on Main is conveniently located near the heart of Minots downtown district. Surrounded by businesses and entertainment combining the best of urban living with small town appeal.



Apartments on Main is pet friendly and features spacious floor plans, air conditioning, fully equipped kitchens, in-unit washer & dryer, walk-in closets, controlled entry, and off-street parking with plug-ins. Call us today.



(RLNE3650476)