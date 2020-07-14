All apartments in Minot
Apartments on Main
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:08 AM

Apartments on Main

401 South Main Street · (701) 436-2879
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

401 South Main Street, Minot, ND 58701

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Apartments on Main.

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
recently renovated
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
1 Bedroom with In-Unit Laundry and Parking! Apartments on Main is located Downtown! - Apartments on Main is conveniently located near the heart of Minots downtown district. Surrounded by businesses and entertainment combining the best of urban living with small town appeal.

Apartments on Main is pet friendly and features spacious floor plans, air conditioning, fully equipped kitchens, in-unit washer & dryer, walk-in closets, controlled entry, and off-street parking with plug-ins. Call us today.

(RLNE3650476)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $300 with qualifying credit; Up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $50
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: German Shepherds, Rottweiler,Huskies, Presa Canario, Akitas, Staffordshire Terriers, American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Pit Bull, Chow-Chow, Doberman, Mastiff, Malamute, Great Dane, Saint Bernard, any hybrid or mixed breed of the aforementioned breeds, and animals of a vicious nature or history.
Parking Details: Off-Street Assigned Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Apartments on Main have any available units?
Apartments on Main doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minot, ND.
What amenities does Apartments on Main have?
Some of Apartments on Main's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Apartments on Main currently offering any rent specials?
Apartments on Main is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Apartments on Main pet-friendly?
Yes, Apartments on Main is pet friendly.
Does Apartments on Main offer parking?
Yes, Apartments on Main offers parking.
Does Apartments on Main have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Apartments on Main offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Apartments on Main have a pool?
No, Apartments on Main does not have a pool.
Does Apartments on Main have accessible units?
No, Apartments on Main does not have accessible units.
Does Apartments on Main have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Apartments on Main has units with dishwashers.
Does Apartments on Main have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Apartments on Main has units with air conditioning.
