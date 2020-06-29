All apartments in Minot
Lindenwood
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:13 PM

Lindenwood

3705 2nd St NE · (701) 401-3764
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3705 2nd St NE, Minot, ND 58703

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3705 2nd Street NE 111 · Avail. Aug 10

$875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 935 sqft

Unit 3705 2nd Street NE 206 · Avail. Aug 7

$875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 935 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lindenwood.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
cats allowed
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $300 - Up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $50
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: 3705 Building Only Pet Friendly. Sorry, our Pet Policy does not allow the following dog breeds: German Shepherds, Rottweiler, Huskies, Presa Canario, Akitas, Staffordshire Terriers, American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Pit Bull, Chow-Chow, Doberman, Mastiff, Malamute, Great Dane, Saint Bernard, any hybrid or mixed breed of the aforementioned breeds, and animals of a vicious nature or history.
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $50
rent: $30
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $50
rent: $30
restrictions: 3705 Building Only Pet Friendly.
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lindenwood have any available units?
Lindenwood has 2 units available starting at $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Lindenwood have?
Some of Lindenwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lindenwood currently offering any rent specials?
Lindenwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lindenwood pet-friendly?
Yes, Lindenwood is pet friendly.
Does Lindenwood offer parking?
Yes, Lindenwood offers parking.
Does Lindenwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lindenwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lindenwood have a pool?
No, Lindenwood does not have a pool.
Does Lindenwood have accessible units?
No, Lindenwood does not have accessible units.
Does Lindenwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lindenwood has units with dishwashers.
Does Lindenwood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lindenwood has units with air conditioning.
