Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:01 AM

Cedarwood North

525 22nd Avenue Northwest · (701) 401-6635
Location

525 22nd Avenue Northwest, Minot, ND 58703

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cedarwood North.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
patio / balcony
bathtub
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
cats allowed
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
smoke-free community
525 22nd Avenue NW D49 Available 08/01/20 Cedarwood North Apartments - Pet Friendly with Heat Paid! - Cedarwood North apartments offer one and two bedroom apartments in a great north hill location. We are Pet Friendly and feature: air conditioning, dishwasher, off-street parking, coin operated laundry, and heat, water, sewer and garbage paid. Garages are also available.

(RLNE1868886)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $300 - Up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $50
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Sorry, our Pet Policy does not allow the following dog breeds: German Shepherds, Rottweiler, Huskies, Presa Canario, Akitas, Staffordshire Terriers, American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Pit Bull, Chow-Chow, Doberman, Mastiff, Malamute, Great Dane, Saint Bernard, any hybrid or mixed breed of the aforementioned breeds, and animals of a vicious nature or history.
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $50
rent: $30
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $50
rent: $30
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Cedarwood North have any available units?
Cedarwood North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minot, ND.
What amenities does Cedarwood North have?
Some of Cedarwood North's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cedarwood North currently offering any rent specials?
Cedarwood North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cedarwood North pet-friendly?
Yes, Cedarwood North is pet friendly.
Does Cedarwood North offer parking?
Yes, Cedarwood North offers parking.
Does Cedarwood North have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cedarwood North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cedarwood North have a pool?
No, Cedarwood North does not have a pool.
Does Cedarwood North have accessible units?
No, Cedarwood North does not have accessible units.
Does Cedarwood North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cedarwood North has units with dishwashers.
Does Cedarwood North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cedarwood North has units with air conditioning.

