apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:32 PM
34 Apartments for rent in Minot, ND with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 08:24pm
23 Units Available
The Commons & Landing at Southgate
1909 31st Avenue Southwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$725
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1503 sqft
Located near major highways, Dakota Square Mall, and other shopping and dining venues. One-, two- and three bedroom units, all with central air, vaulted ceilings and walk-in pantries. Community facilities include a pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 08:13pm
12 Units Available
South Pointe
1201 31st Avenue Southwest, Minot, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$790
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1040 sqft
Located near Dakota Square Mall and other shopping and dining outlets. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units available, all with updated kitchens, generous closet space and central air. Heat and garage included in rent. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
1 Unit Available
Colton Heights
707 6th Avenue Southwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$895
1036 sqft
Colton Heights - Condo Style Living. Central Location - Colton Heights offers a unique and roomy apartment layout in an off-the-beaten path central area of Minot. Located on a beautiful property with views of the valley.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
Glacial Manor
1524 12th Street Northwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$835
980 sqft
1530 12th Street NW Glacial Manor has Washer and Dryer In-Unit and Garage Included - Great apartments conveniently located minutes from Minot State University.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
20 Units Available
Minot Place
1710 13th Street Southeast, Minot, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Minot Place in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
22 Units Available
Southwood Apartments
3403 11th Street Southeast, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$845
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Southwood Apartments in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
4 Units Available
Parkview Place
2031 NW 33rd St, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parkview Place in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
2 Units Available
Remington
205 27th Avenue Northwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$735
2 Bedrooms
$795
Remington Apartments - on Minot's North Hill - Remington Apartments are conveniently located near Minots major north/south route. Apartments feature private entry, fully equipped kitchens, and in-unit washer & dryer.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
14 Units Available
Northern Plains
505 36th Avenue Northeast, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$925
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northern Plains in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
11 Units Available
Meadow Ridge
110 41st Ave SE, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$845
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Meadow Ridge in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:55am
3 Units Available
Country View
1635 11th Street Southeast, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$980
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Country View in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:54am
7 Units Available
Country Meadows
2016 NW 33rd St, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$865
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Country Meadows in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
2 Units Available
Northdale
2820 5th Street Northwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$925
1063 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northdale in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
34 Units Available
The Wyatt at Northern Lights
1410 30th Avenue Northwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$698
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,203
1324 sqft
Welcome to The Wyatt @ Northern Lights. Here you will experience the true comforts of home along with the convenience of the services you want.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
6 Units Available
North Highlands
1250 NW 27th Ave, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$950
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new and beautiful! With high quality floor plans and amenities, North Highlands Luxury Apartments offers luxury living at its finest in Minot. With 239 residential units comprised of 206 apartment units and 33 townhomes on 15.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 08:18pm
6 Units Available
Plaza Apartments
3015 16th Street Southwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$825
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1588 sqft
Located near Dakota Square Mall and Splash Down Dakota Water Park. One-, two- and three-bedroom smoke-free units, with extra large closets, central air and dishwashers. Amenities include a fitness center, community balcony and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 05:55am
2 Units Available
Meadows at Woodside
1310 SE 34th Ave, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$670
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Meadows at Woodside in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
3 Units Available
Sunset Pointe
2200 33rd Street NW, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$915
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sunset Pointe in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
1 Unit Available
First Avenue Apartments
13 1st Avenue Southwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$905
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
13 1st Avenue SW - 501 Available 08/07/20 First Avenue Apartments - Downtown living at some of it's finest. - First Avenue Apartments are a beautifully decorated historical building. Offering great views of downtown and Minot's north side.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
2 Units Available
Terrace Pointe Apartments
1800 16th Street Northwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$855
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$965
1080 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terrace Pointe Apartments in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
Kenwood on 5th
2821 5th Street Northwest, Minot, ND
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$935
1393 sqft
Kenwood on 5th - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath - HIF Income Based Unit - Are you working in a essential service field of work and seeking affordable housing? The 2 bedroom/2 bath at Kenwood on 5th Apartments offers great amenities to fit your needs, at an
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
4 Units Available
Elk Pointe
2700 20th Ave SW, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$845
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Elk Pointe in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:57am
3 Units Available
Valley View
3200 NW 20th Ave, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$840
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Valley View in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:56am
2 Units Available
Sky Crest Apartments
2008 33rd St NW, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$930
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sky Crest Apartments in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
