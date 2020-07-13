/
pet friendly apartments
29 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Minot, ND
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Colton Heights
707 6th Avenue Southwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$895
1036 sqft
Colton Heights - Condo Style Living. Central Location - Colton Heights offers a unique and roomy apartment layout in an off-the-beaten path central area of Minot. Located on a beautiful property with views of the valley.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
Parkview Place
2031 NW 33rd St, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parkview Place in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
20 Units Available
Minot Place
1710 13th Street Southeast, Minot, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Minot Place in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
North Highlands
1250 NW 27th Ave, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$950
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new and beautiful! With high quality floor plans and amenities, North Highlands Luxury Apartments offers luxury living at its finest in Minot. With 239 residential units comprised of 206 apartment units and 33 townhomes on 15.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
Skyport
2105 5th Avenue Northwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$625
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Skyport in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 08:21pm
10 Units Available
The Chateau
1805 2nd Ave SW, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$845
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near schools and shopping. One-, two- and three-bedroom units available, smoke-free all with central air and dishwashers. Community amenities include a BBQ grill, pool, fitness center and free laundry. Garage included in rent.
Last updated July 10 at 08:24pm
23 Units Available
The Commons & Landing at Southgate
1909 31st Avenue Southwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$725
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1677 sqft
Located near major highways, Dakota Square Mall, and other shopping and dining venues. One-, two- and three bedroom units, all with central air, vaulted ceilings and walk-in pantries. Community facilities include a pool and gym.
Last updated July 10 at 08:13pm
12 Units Available
South Pointe
1201 31st Avenue Southwest, Minot, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$790
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1040 sqft
Located near Dakota Square Mall and other shopping and dining outlets. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units available, all with updated kitchens, generous closet space and central air. Heat and garage included in rent. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
6 Units Available
Cedarwood MSU Apartments
1400 8th Street Northwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$585
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
750 sqft
Cedarwood MSU Apartments - Pet Friendly - Starting March 1st! Cedarwood MSU- located just North of the MSU campus! Cedarwood MSU is located close to MSU, and in a nice residential area.
Last updated July 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Cedarwood North
525 22nd Avenue Northwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$625
750 sqft
525 22nd Avenue NW D49 Available 08/01/20 Cedarwood North Apartments - Pet Friendly with Heat Paid! - Cedarwood North apartments offer one and two bedroom apartments in a great north hill location.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
33 Units Available
The Wyatt at Northern Lights
1410 30th Avenue Northwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$698
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,203
1324 sqft
Welcome to The Wyatt @ Northern Lights. Here you will experience the true comforts of home along with the convenience of the services you want.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
Summit Park
505 Park Street Southwest, Minot, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$585
620 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summit Park in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
7 Units Available
Paramount at the Bluffs
1500 35th Ave SE, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$675
645 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Paramount at the Bluffs in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 6 at 11:24pm
1 Unit Available
Twin Villas
1829 2nd Street Southeast, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$625
675 sqft
1831 2nd Street SE Unit D Available 07/08/20 Twin Villas - Great SE Location! Pet Friendly, Free Wifi! Heat Paid! - Twin Villas Apartments in Minot, have a great location in an established neighborhood in Minot.
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Fairmont
405 11th Avenue Southwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$635
550 sqft
Great Central Location! Heat Paid & Pet Friendly! - Location, Location, Location! This affordable property is centrally located near Broadway with convenient access to surrounding restaurants, shops, and scenic views of the Scandinavian Heritage
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
4 Units Available
Elk Pointe
2700 20th Ave SW, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$845
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$865
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Elk Pointe in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
3 Units Available
Sunset Pointe
2200 33rd Street NW, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$915
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sunset Pointe in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
Lindenwood
3705 2nd St NE, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$875
935 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lindenwood in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 30 at 09:56am
1 Unit Available
Southview
2800 7th Street Southwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$665
750 sqft
Southview is a great Pet Friendly choice on Minot's south side. - Kitchens include dishwashers and built-in microwaves! Just a few blocks away from Dakota Square Mall, restaurants and grocery shopping.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
5 Units Available
Crossings at the Bluffs
1315 35th Ave SE, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$875
1092 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crossings at the Bluffs in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 30 at 09:56am
1 Unit Available
Terrace Heights
505 4th Street Southwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$495
400 sqft
505 4th Street SW - 10 Available 07/07/20 Terrace Heights - Pet Friendly & Central Location - A quiet Pet Friendly apartment community located near the heart of Minot.
Last updated January 15 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Pines
616 Park Street Southwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$500
480 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pines in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
Westridge
1405 8th Street Northwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$675
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Westridge in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Brooklyn Heights
411 8th Street Southwest, Minot, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$625
645 sqft
724 6th Avenue SW - #2A Available 09/01/20 Brooklyn Heights Apartments are pet friendly and centrally located in Minot - Brooklyn Heights Apartments are pet friendly and centrally located in Minot, with easy access to main roadways like Burdick
