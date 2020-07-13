All apartments in Minot
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:54 AM

Paramount at the Bluffs

Open Now until 5pm
1500 35th Ave SE · (701) 401-8798
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1500 35th Ave SE, Minot, ND 58703

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1500/1502 35th Ave SE - 1502-113 · Avail. Sep 8

$675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 645 sqft

Unit 1500/1502 35th Ave SE - 1502-212 · Avail. Aug 7

$675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 645 sqft

Unit 1500/1502 35th Ave SE - 1502-210 · Avail. Aug 7

$755

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Paramount at the Bluffs.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog grooming area
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $300 - Up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $50
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Sorry, our Pet Policy does not allow the following dog breeds: German Shepherds, Rottweiler, Huskies, Presa Canario, Akitas, Staffordshire Terriers, American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Pit Bull, Chow-Chow, Doberman, Mastiff, Malamute, Great Dane, Saint Bernard, any hybrid or mixed breed of the aforementioned breeds, and animals of a vicious nature or history.
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $50
rent: $30
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $50
rent: $30
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Garage.
Storage Details: Interior Storage Rooms Available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Paramount at the Bluffs have any available units?
Paramount at the Bluffs has 7 units available starting at $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Paramount at the Bluffs have?
Some of Paramount at the Bluffs's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Paramount at the Bluffs currently offering any rent specials?
Paramount at the Bluffs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Paramount at the Bluffs pet-friendly?
Yes, Paramount at the Bluffs is pet friendly.
Does Paramount at the Bluffs offer parking?
Yes, Paramount at the Bluffs offers parking.
Does Paramount at the Bluffs have units with washers and dryers?
No, Paramount at the Bluffs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Paramount at the Bluffs have a pool?
No, Paramount at the Bluffs does not have a pool.
Does Paramount at the Bluffs have accessible units?
No, Paramount at the Bluffs does not have accessible units.
Does Paramount at the Bluffs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Paramount at the Bluffs has units with dishwashers.
Does Paramount at the Bluffs have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Paramount at the Bluffs has units with air conditioning.
