Southview
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:26 AM

Southview

2800 7th Street Southwest · (701) 409-2042
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2800 7th Street Southwest, Minot, ND 58701

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Southview.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
cats allowed
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
smoke-free community
Southview is a great Pet Friendly choice on Minot's south side. - Kitchens include dishwashers and built-in microwaves! Just a few blocks away from Dakota Square Mall, restaurants and grocery shopping. South View is a great pick if you would like to live close to shopping. Located off the main area roads, but easy access to highways.

(RLNE3564910)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $300 - Up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $50
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Sorry, our Pet Policy does not allow the following dog breeds: German Shepherds, Rottweiler, Huskies, Presa Canario, Akitas, Staffordshire Terriers, American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Pit Bull, Chow-Chow, Doberman, Mastiff, Malamute, Great Dane, Saint Bernard, any hybrid or mixed breed of the aforementioned breeds, and animals of a vicious nature or history.
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $50
rent: $30
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $50
rent: $30
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Southview have any available units?
Southview doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minot, ND.
What amenities does Southview have?
Some of Southview's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Southview currently offering any rent specials?
Southview is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Southview pet-friendly?
Yes, Southview is pet friendly.
Does Southview offer parking?
Yes, Southview offers parking.
Does Southview have units with washers and dryers?
No, Southview does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Southview have a pool?
No, Southview does not have a pool.
Does Southview have accessible units?
No, Southview does not have accessible units.
Does Southview have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Southview has units with dishwashers.
Does Southview have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Southview has units with air conditioning.
