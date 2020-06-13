49 Apartments for rent in Bismarck, ND

Rental Tips

Despite the fact that you can find a desirable rental in nearly any neighborhood of Bismarck, you’ll encounter certain inconveniences along the way. The city has undergone a recent population boom. Pair this with a housing market dominated largely by privately owned homes, and you’re nearing a housing crisis that rivals the inflated cost of living along the oil fields at Willston. However, since 2009, Bismarck has been making strides towards addressing this housing crisis while keeping rentals at an affordable rate.

There are a few ways to guarantee that you find an apartment in Bismarck. First of all, start your apartment hunt early. And I mean early. Like three to six months in advance. You will frequently find an apartment complex that you like with a long waiting list for rentals. Put your name on the list and keep looking.

Many apartments in the city are rented through private management companies that don’t exactly advertise vacancies. No problem! Enlist that intrepid Wild West attitude and start scouring the city for the “For Rent” signs hanging above apartment complexes in your neighborhood of choice. You can also occasionally find rentals advertised on online apartment hunting search engines (like this one!) or in the good old classifieds section of the Bismarck Tribune.

You also need to be realistic in your expectations. You’re not going to find many houses for rent in town, so if you’re looking for a detached single-family unit, you’re probably going to have to suck it up and buy one.

Finally, to ease your burden, contact local apartment and renter’s associations and tell them about your woes. These groups will frequently keep you in the loop about up-and-coming rentals in your desired location, as well as give you the skinny on what it’s really like living in specific complexes.

The main thing is, don’t get fed up or give up! You’re moving to Bismarck, and just like Otto himself, you’ve got to pull yourself up by your boot straps and quit your bitchin' or as they say in German, “stoppen Sie sich zu beschweren.”