Apartment List
/
ND
/
bismarck
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:40 PM

49 Apartments for rent in Bismarck, ND

📍
North Hills
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
Turnpike Apartments
2140 Xavier St, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$815
900 sqft
2140 N. Xavier 205 Available 07/06/20 Turnpike Apartments - Turnpike Apartments - In NW Bismarck Close to BSC College! Heat Paid and In-unit Laundry! Garage Included! We dont just rent apartments, we create a community.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
North Hills
11 Units Available
Hawk Pointe
4201 Montreal St, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$830
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hawk Pointe in Bismarck. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
North Hills
2 Units Available
Terrace Pointe
425 East Calgary Avenue, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1080 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terrace Pointe in Bismarck. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
21 Units Available
Coulee Ridge
3009 NE 43rd Ave, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$980
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
907 sqft
Coulee Ridge Apartments completed construction in the summer of 2016 making it one of Bismarck's newest and most sought after apartment communities. Our location on 43rd Ave.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 08:51pm
6 Units Available
River Ridge Apartments
2130 S 12th St, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$990
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1537 sqft
This charming community is near area parks and shops. Each apartment offers granite island countertops and stainless steel appliances. Fitness center, heated underground parking, pool, and grill area available. Near the parks.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 09:01pm
$
9 Units Available
Legacy Heights
3841 Knudsen, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1117 sqft
Located near Legacy High School and public parks. Studio, one-, two and three-bedroom, smoke-free apartment homes, all with central air, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans and walk-in closets. Off-street parking.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 09:00pm
$
7 Units Available
Northridge Apartment Homes
3103 East Calgary Avenue, Bismarck, ND
Studio
$655
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$910
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1136 sqft
Located near Legacy High School and public parks. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, all with central air, kitchen islands, walk-in pantries, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Off-street parking. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 08:52pm
31 Units Available
Cottonwood Apartments
2020 S 12th St, Bismarck, ND
Studio
$915
724 sqft
1 Bedroom
$810
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1048 sqft
Located near the University of Mary and Kirkwood Mall. On-site courtyard, fitness center, and community room. Pet-friendly. Homes offer kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
12 Units Available
Sundance
320 W LaSalle Dr, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1311 sqft
A modern community with beautiful landscaping. Each apartment offers granite countertops, a fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, fire pit, playground and dog park. New construction. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
4 Units Available
Fairview
1658 Capitol Way, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$765
900 sqft
The efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom options at Fairview Apartments in Bismarck, ND have everything you need to fit your lifestyle! From garages to laundry options, Fairview has it.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
11 Units Available
Highland Meadows
1110 E Capitol Ave, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$625
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Highland Meadows Apartments offer spacious one and two bedroom apartments in Bismarck, ND. A convenient location near everything you need makes Highland Meadows a great place to call home!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 05:29am
3 Units Available
Meadow Ridge
4325 North 19th Street, Bismarck, ND
Studio
$825
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Meadow Ridge in Bismarck. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
13 Units Available
Sunset Ridge
2010 Koch Drive, Bismarck, ND
Studio
$625
399 sqft
1 Bedroom
$755
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
880 sqft
The Sunset Ridge Apartments are located in a thriving, north Bismarck neighborhood. The spacious efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom floor plans include many features that are easy to love.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
6 Units Available
Garden Grove
2010 Xavier St, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$630
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
741 sqft
You and your pet will love living at Garden Grove Apartments in Bismarck, ND. The comfortable one, two, and three bedroom apartments are perfect for anyone looking to love their apartment while maintaining a budget.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
1 Unit Available
Eagle Sky II
1825 Burnt Boat Drive, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$625
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The one and two bedroom apartments at Eagle Sky II in Bismarck, ND have everything you need to be happy and comfortable in your home.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
1 Unit Available
Newgate West
2413 North 8th Street, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$585
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Combine the great value and the perfect Bismarck location and you get Newgate West Apartments. The one and two bedroom apartments will simplify your life with convenient and budget friendly features like extra storage space in each apartment.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Park Hill
2 Units Available
Riverpark Apartments
505 W Indiana Ave #4, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$750
875 sqft
The Riverpark Apartments, on Bismarck's west side, are ready to welcome you and your pet home. These spacious two-bedroom apartment homes include unique features like private entrances and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
1 Unit Available
Eastbrook
3100 East Rosser Avenue, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$640
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll love coming home to the Eastbrook Apartments. Bring your dog or cat, and enjoy the fact that your heat is included. Save time on chores with a dishwasher in the kitchen and an on-site laundry room.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
6 Units Available
Sierra Ridge
1060 W Turnpike Ave, Bismarck, ND
Studio
$620
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
947 sqft
The Sierra Ridge Apartments in Bismarck, ND have a wide variety of spacious efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom floor plans to choose from. When amazing features meet a great location, you get the perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
8 Units Available
Bradbury
1121 West Capitol Avenue, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$820
975 sqft
Set in a great location near Bismarck State College, Bradbury Apartments in Bismarck, ND offers updated one, two, and three bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans and convenient features.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Downtown Bismarck
3 Units Available
Norma
215 North 3rd Street, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$695
400 sqft
Be apart of the thriving and eclectic Downtown Bismarck neighborhood when you live at Norma Apartments.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cathedral Historic District
1 Unit Available
612 N 1st St
612 North 1st Street, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$500
Cute, cozy, studio. Off street parking, plugins, washing facilities, close to hospitals Bismarck State College. Call or text 701-391-0495. (RLNE3271100)

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4406 Serenity Ct
4406 Serenity Ct, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1544 sqft
NEW Construction Twin Home in NORTH BISMARCK! - Now taking reservations for this beautiful BRAND-NEW twin home rental in NW Bismarck just off of Ash Coulee Drive in the Evergreen Ridge community. This home has 1,544 Sq Ft with 3 Bedrooms, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Hills
1 Unit Available
3751 Renee Dr
3751 Renee Drive, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1688 sqft
MIDDLE UNIT TOWNHOUSE!!! Price is $1,440 a month + utilities and deposit for a 24 month lease and month to month after that OR Price is $1,490 a month + utilities and deposit for a 18 month lease and month to month after that OR Price is $1,540

Median Rent in Bismarck

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Bismarck is $596, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $787.
Studio
$583
1 Bed
$596
2 Beds
$787
3+ Beds
$1,094
City GuideBismarck
Welcome to Bismarck, the North Dakota state capital with a big heart, and a bigger namesake (Remember the Franco-Prussian War? Who doesn't?). As is ideal for state capitals, Bismarck is located in the geographic center of North Dakota.
What to Expect in Bismarck

Okay, so Bismarck may not be the most happening city in the region, nor even in the state of North Dakota. Nobody here would describe Bismarck as life in the fast lane. Life in the vast lane more like it. But you’ll be sure to find something to do in the city’s surprisingly vibrant downtown areas or the more suburban-feeling development in the farther reaches of town.

Bismarck was developed as a railroad and gold town, and eventually became the state capital in 1889. Since then, it’s attracted a large German population, and also has two of the state’s top-notch medical facilities, Saint Alexius Medical Center and MedCenter One Health Systems.

Don’t fool yourself. Bismarck is cold. Average temperatures during the winter months tend to peak in the low double digits. There's not a lot of snow, but there is winter blight. It can be solitary and depressing, but North Dakotans are intrepid. Social clubs are prominent as well as a greater sense of community than the urban heavyweights.

Neighborhoods

You’re not going to have a hard time finding a safe, pleasant neighborhood in the greater Bismarck area. Pretty much all regions of the city are considered equally safe and desirable. So you might not be able to locate great nightlife or a diverse assortment of restaurants (emphasis on not able – Yelp lists 124 total restaurants for the city. That may seem like a lot, however, by comparison, San Francisco has 4,601 on Yelp). But hey, Bismarck is super safe and its 2nd favorite restaurant is Space Aliens Grill & Bar (San Fran's is a taco truck). Take that, uninspired Fog City!

Though Bismarck neighborhoods are generally similar in terms of safety, they vary slightly based on rental type, resident type, and overall vibe.

Downtown Bismarck is not only within close proximity to the capital area complex, but also to the city’s urban shopping center, the Kirkwood Mall, the Bismarck Civic Center and the city’s two major medical centers. These commercial and medical centers have kept downtown Bismarck lively, with several restaurants and shops lining the downtown streets. Some rentals are available here above storefronts and will put you in close proximity to what exists of Bismarck’s nightlife.

Northern Bismarck has expanded with the recent development of several additional shopping malls. New construction means this may be the easiest place to locate rentals in this region. If you’re looking for a more suburban-feeling neighborhood, northern Bismarck is the place for you.

Portions of southern and western Bismarck have varied neighborhoods with some suburban type developments (a golf course here or there), as well as slightly more urban feeling neighborhoods (some semblance of nightlife not consisting of a chain buffet). The eastern portion of Bismarck is quite similar, with the notable exception of the area around the North Dakota State Penitentiary – where rent is free, but the lease terms totally suck and the landlord is reported to be not tenant friendly.

Rental Tips

Despite the fact that you can find a desirable rental in nearly any neighborhood of Bismarck, you’ll encounter certain inconveniences along the way. The city has undergone a recent population boom. Pair this with a housing market dominated largely by privately owned homes, and you’re nearing a housing crisis that rivals the inflated cost of living along the oil fields at Willston. However, since 2009, Bismarck has been making strides towards addressing this housing crisis while keeping rentals at an affordable rate.

There are a few ways to guarantee that you find an apartment in Bismarck. First of all, start your apartment hunt early. And I mean early. Like three to six months in advance. You will frequently find an apartment complex that you like with a long waiting list for rentals. Put your name on the list and keep looking.

Many apartments in the city are rented through private management companies that don’t exactly advertise vacancies. No problem! Enlist that intrepid Wild West attitude and start scouring the city for the “For Rent” signs hanging above apartment complexes in your neighborhood of choice. You can also occasionally find rentals advertised on online apartment hunting search engines (like this one!) or in the good old classifieds section of the Bismarck Tribune.

You also need to be realistic in your expectations. You’re not going to find many houses for rent in town, so if you’re looking for a detached single-family unit, you’re probably going to have to suck it up and buy one.

Finally, to ease your burden, contact local apartment and renter’s associations and tell them about your woes. These groups will frequently keep you in the loop about up-and-coming rentals in your desired location, as well as give you the skinny on what it’s really like living in specific complexes.

The main thing is, don’t get fed up or give up! You’re moving to Bismarck, and just like Otto himself, you’ve got to pull yourself up by your boot straps and quit your bitchin' or as they say in German, “stoppen Sie sich zu beschweren.”

Getting Around Town

Interstate 94 is the main highway in Bismarck and runs just north of downtown. Because Bismarck is largely wide-open spaces and little in the way of population, you won’t experience much but the slight inconvenience of slowing down a bit on your rush hour commute. Main Street, which runs through downtown, can sometimes get a bit backed up during the weekdays, but it’s nothing too bad.

Bismarck area is serviced by Bis-Man Transit, which provides 10 bus routes throughout the greater Bismarck-Mandan area. Plan ahead... remember... Life In The Vast Lane.

June 2020 Bismarck Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bismarck Rent Report. Bismarck rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bismarck rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Bismarck Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bismarck Rent Report. Bismarck rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bismarck rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Bismarck rents increased slightly over the past month

Bismarck rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bismarck stand at $596 for a one-bedroom apartment and $787 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Bismarck's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 2.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Bismarck rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Bismarck, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Bismarck is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bismarck's median two-bedroom rent of $787 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% decline in Bismarck.
    • While rents in Bismarck fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bismarck than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly four times the price in Bismarck.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Bismarck?
    In Bismarck, the median rent is $583 for a studio, $596 for a 1-bedroom, $787 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,094 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Bismarck, check out our monthly Bismarck Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Bismarck?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Bismarck include North Hills.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Bismarck?
    Some of the colleges located in the Bismarck area include Bismarck State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Bismarck?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bismarck from include Mandan.

    Similar Pages

    Bismarck 1 BedroomsBismarck 2 Bedrooms
    Bismarck Apartments with BalconyBismarck Apartments with Parking
    Bismarck Dog Friendly Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Mandan, ND

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    North Hills

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Bismarck State College