49 Apartments for rent in Mandan, ND📍
Collins Place
100 Collins Ave, Mandan, ND
1 Bedroom
$715
714 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
100 Collins Ave. 110 Available 07/06/20 Collins Place Apartments - Downtown Mandan! - Located in the heart of the Mandan. Enjoy secured entry, elevator, washer & dryer in-unit, and off-street parking.
Lakewood Estates
2303 Shoal Loop SE, Mandan, ND
1 Bedroom
$865
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1431 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakewood Estates in Mandan. View photos, descriptions and more!
Shoal Creek
2401 40th Ave SE, Mandan, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$890
976 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shoal Creek in Mandan. View photos, descriptions and more!
Mandan Place
101 1st Avenue Northwest, Mandan, ND
1 Bedroom
$650
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
940 sqft
101 1st Ave. NW 403 Available 05/06/20 Mandan Place Apartments in downtown Mandan! - Mandan Place Apartments Located in Downtown Mandan! Call or message today. We dont just rent apartments, we create a community.
603 3rd Ave NE
603 3rd Avenue Northeast, Mandan, ND
2 Bedrooms
$675
This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment has a great central location in Mandan. This unit is on the second floor.
601 Meadow Ridge Loop
601 Meadow Ridge Loop, Mandan, ND
1 Bedroom
$875
2 Bedrooms
$975
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
Are you ready for a luxurious apartment home that you can relax in? Look no further! With Studio, 1, 2, and 3 Bedroom options, Meadowridge is sure to have just what you need. Feel safe and secure in your home with controlled access at every door.
1206 Sunny Rd
1206 Sunny Road Southwest, Mandan, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Check out this pet friendly house with attached one-stall garage. All utilities are paid.
2104 Marina Rd SE
2104 Marina Road Southeast, Mandan, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1600 sqft
Waterfront Townhouse 3B/3B Available Now - This Waterfront twin home is located on Bridgeview Bay! This home features new carpet throughout, a bright living room and informal dining overlooking the bay.
Results within 1 mile of Mandan
South Bay Townhomes
4001 29th St SE, Morton County, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
This 2 story, 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome is 1,596 sq. ft. and is walking distance from the scenic Mighty Missouri River, in a low traffic area in Southeast Mandan.
3728 24th Street SE
3728 24th St SE, Morton County, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1544 sqft
3728 24th Street SE Available 07/20/20 New Construction! Act fast before it's gone! SW Mandan & PET FRIENDLY - You will love cooking in the kitchen that has a Solera SS Apron kitchen sink with Spring Kitchen Faucet, Ceasarstone counter-tops, and
3724 24th Street SE
3724 24th St SE, Morton County, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1544 sqft
3724 24th Street SE Available 07/15/20 NEW Construction Twin Homes in Lakewood now coming Available soon! - You will love cooking in the kitchen that has a Solera SS Apron kitchen sink with Spring Kitchen Faucet, Ceasarstone counter-tops, and Custom
3720 24th Street
3720 24th St SE, Morton County, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1554 sqft
3720 24th Street Available 07/01/20 NEW Construction Twin Homes in Lakewood now coming Available soon! - 3 bed, 2.
29th Street Townhomes
4009 29th St SE, Morton County, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1596 sqft
This 2 story, 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome is 1,596 sq. ft. and is walking distance from the scenic Mighty Missouri River, in a low traffic area in Southeast Mandan.
Results within 5 miles of Mandan
Sundance
320 W LaSalle Dr, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1311 sqft
A modern community with beautiful landscaping. Each apartment offers granite countertops, a fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, fire pit, playground and dog park. New construction. Pet-friendly.
Turnpike Apartments
2140 Xavier St, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$815
900 sqft
2140 N. Xavier 205 Available 07/06/20 Turnpike Apartments - Turnpike Apartments - In NW Bismarck Close to BSC College! Heat Paid and In-unit Laundry! Garage Included! We dont just rent apartments, we create a community.
Hawk Pointe
4201 Montreal St, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$830
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hawk Pointe in Bismarck. View photos, descriptions and more!
Terrace Pointe
425 East Calgary Avenue, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1080 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terrace Pointe in Bismarck. View photos, descriptions and more!
River Ridge Apartments
2130 S 12th St, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$990
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1537 sqft
This charming community is near area parks and shops. Each apartment offers granite island countertops and stainless steel appliances. Fitness center, heated underground parking, pool, and grill area available. Near the parks.
Cottonwood Apartments
2020 S 12th St, Bismarck, ND
Studio
$915
724 sqft
1 Bedroom
$810
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1048 sqft
Located near the University of Mary and Kirkwood Mall. On-site courtyard, fitness center, and community room. Pet-friendly. Homes offer kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets.
Fairview
1658 Capitol Way, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$765
900 sqft
The efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom options at Fairview Apartments in Bismarck, ND have everything you need to fit your lifestyle! From garages to laundry options, Fairview has it.
Highland Meadows
1110 E Capitol Ave, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$625
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Highland Meadows Apartments offer spacious one and two bedroom apartments in Bismarck, ND. A convenient location near everything you need makes Highland Meadows a great place to call home!
Garden Grove
2010 Xavier St, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$630
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
741 sqft
You and your pet will love living at Garden Grove Apartments in Bismarck, ND. The comfortable one, two, and three bedroom apartments are perfect for anyone looking to love their apartment while maintaining a budget.
Eagle Sky II
1825 Burnt Boat Drive, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$625
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The one and two bedroom apartments at Eagle Sky II in Bismarck, ND have everything you need to be happy and comfortable in your home.
Newgate West
2413 North 8th Street, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$585
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Combine the great value and the perfect Bismarck location and you get Newgate West Apartments. The one and two bedroom apartments will simplify your life with convenient and budget friendly features like extra storage space in each apartment.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Mandan rentals listed on Apartment List is $970.
Some of the colleges located in the Mandan area include Bismarck State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Mandan from include Bismarck.