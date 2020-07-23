/
51 Apartments for rent in Ward County, ND📍
21 Units Available
The Wyatt at Northern Lights
1410 30th Avenue Northwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$989
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,203
1324 sqft
Welcome to The Wyatt @ Northern Lights. Here you will experience the true comforts of home along with the convenience of the services you want.
1 Unit Available
First Avenue Apartments
13 1st Avenue Southwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$905
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
13 1st Avenue SW - 501 Available 08/07/20 First Avenue Apartments - Downtown living at some of it's finest. - First Avenue Apartments are a beautifully decorated historical building. Offering great views of downtown and Minot's north side.
1 Unit Available
Southview
2800 7th Street Southwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$665
750 sqft
Southview is a great Pet Friendly choice on Minot's south side. - Kitchens include dishwashers and built-in microwaves! Just a few blocks away from Dakota Square Mall, restaurants and grocery shopping.
1 Unit Available
Colton Heights
707 6th Avenue Southwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$895
1036 sqft
Colton Heights - Condo Style Living. Central Location - Colton Heights offers a unique and roomy apartment layout in an off-the-beaten path central area of Minot. Located on a beautiful property with views of the valley.
1 Unit Available
Fairmont
405 11th Avenue Southwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$635
550 sqft
Great Central Location! Heat Paid & Pet Friendly! - Location, Location, Location! This affordable property is centrally located near Broadway with convenient access to surrounding restaurants, shops, and scenic views of the Scandinavian Heritage
1 Unit Available
Dakota Arms
1112 32nd Avenue Southwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
1112 32nd Avenue SW 301 Available 08/10/20 Dakota Arms Apartments - Behind Dakota Square Mall! - Dakota Arms Apartments are located in southwest Minot in a residential area behind Dakota Square Mall! This is a great location near many restaurants
1 Unit Available
Kenwood on 5th
2821 5th Street Northwest, Minot, ND
Studio
2 Bedrooms
$765
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
2821 5th St. NW - 201 Available 09/10/20 Kenwood on 5th - 2 Bedroom/1 Bath - The 2 bedroom/1 bath at Kenwood on 5th Apartments offers great amenities to fit your needs, at an affordable price.
3 Units Available
Remington
205 27th Avenue Northwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$735
2 Bedrooms
$795
Remington Apartments - on Minot's North Hill - Remington Apartments are conveniently located near Minots major north/south route. Apartments feature private entry, fully equipped kitchens, and in-unit washer & dryer.
1 Unit Available
Dakota Ridge
3100 14th Street Southwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$725
800 sqft
Dakota Ridge Apartments 2 Bedrooms 1.5 Baths - Located across the street from Badlands Bar & Grill and Dakota Square Mall! No Pets Allowed (RLNE2031428)
1 Unit Available
Cedarwood North
525 22nd Avenue Northwest, Minot, ND
Studio
2 Bedrooms
$685
800 sqft
525 22nd Avenue NW E66 Available 09/08/20 Cedarwood North - Garage Included, Heat Paid and Pet Friendly! - Cedarwood North apartments offer one and two bedroom apartments in a great north hill location.
3 Units Available
Sunset Pointe
2200 33rd Street NW, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$915
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sunset Pointe in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
4 Units Available
Crossings at the Bluffs
1315 35th Ave SE, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$875
1092 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crossings at the Bluffs in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
4 Units Available
Summit Park
505 Park Street Southwest, Minot, ND
Studio
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$565
620 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summit Park in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
17 Units Available
Minot Place
1710 13th Street Southeast, Minot, ND
Studio
1 Bedroom
$875
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Minot Place in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
3 Units Available
Burlington Apartments
141 Valley Avenue, Burlington, ND
2 Bedrooms
$835
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Burlington Apartments in Burlington. View photos, descriptions and more!
5 Units Available
Parkview Place
2031 NW 33rd St, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
2 Bedrooms
$905
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parkview Place in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
3 Units Available
Terrace Pointe Apartments
1800 16th Street Northwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$855
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$965
1080 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terrace Pointe Apartments in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
4 Units Available
Lindenwood
3705 2nd St NE, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$875
935 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lindenwood in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
Northdale
2820 5th Street Northwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$925
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northdale in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
17 Units Available
Southwood Apartments
3403 11th Street Southeast, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$845
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Southwood Apartments in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
Glacial Manor
1524 12th Street Northwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$765
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$835
980 sqft
1530 12th Street NW Glacial Manor has Washer and Dryer In-Unit and Garage Included - Great apartments conveniently located minutes from Minot State University.
17 Units Available
Northern Plains
505 36th Avenue Northeast, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$860
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northern Plains in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
16 Units Available
Meadow Ridge
110 41st Ave SE, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$845
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Meadow Ridge in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
3 Units Available
Valley View
3200 NW 20th Ave, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$840
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Valley View in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Ward County area include Minot State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Minot have apartments for rent.