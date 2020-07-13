All apartments in Minot
Elk Pointe
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:57 PM

Elk Pointe

2700 20th Ave SW · (701) 401-8549
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2700 20th Ave SW, Minot, ND 58701

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2700 20th Avenue SW 302A · Avail. now

$845

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2700 20th Avenue SW 303A · Avail. now

$865

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 980 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2710 20th Avenue SW 208B · Avail. Aug 7

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1365 sqft

Unit 2700 20th Avenue SW 208A · Avail. Sep 8

$1,105

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1365 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elk Pointe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
bathtub
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
smoke-free community

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $300 - Up to one month's rent.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $50
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: 2720 Building Only Pet Friendly. Sorry, our Pet Policy does not allow the following dog breeds: German Shepherds, Rottweiler, Huskies, Presa Canario, Akitas, Staffordshire Terriers, American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Pit Bull, Chow-Chow, Doberman, Mastiff, Malamute, Great Dane, Saint Bernard, any hybrid or mixed breed of the aforementioned breeds, and animals of a vicious nature or history.
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $50
rent: $30
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $50
rent: $30
restrictions: 2720 Building Only Pet Friendly.
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elk Pointe have any available units?
Elk Pointe has 4 units available starting at $845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Elk Pointe have?
Some of Elk Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elk Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Elk Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elk Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Elk Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Elk Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Elk Pointe offers parking.
Does Elk Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Elk Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Elk Pointe have a pool?
No, Elk Pointe does not have a pool.
Does Elk Pointe have accessible units?
Yes, Elk Pointe has accessible units.
Does Elk Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elk Pointe has units with dishwashers.
Does Elk Pointe have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Elk Pointe has units with air conditioning.
