Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:46 PM

27 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Minot, ND

Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
47 Units Available
The Wyatt at Northern Lights
1410 30th Avenue Northwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$848
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$989
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Wyatt @ Northern Lights. Here you will experience the true comforts of home along with the convenience of the services you want.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
Terrace Heights
505 4th Street Southwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$495
400 sqft
505 4th Street SW - 3 Available 05/01/20 Terrace Heights - Pet Friendly & Central Location - A quiet Pet Friendly apartment community located near the heart of Minot.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
Lindenwood
3705 2nd St NE, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$865
935 sqft
3705 2nd Street NE 210 Available 07/08/20 Lindenwood Apartments *Free Cable & Wifi!* Pet Friendly Building! - Located in Northeast Minot, Lindenwood Apartments offers quick and easy access to the Minot Air Force Base! Our 3705 building is pet
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
Skyport
2105 5th Avenue Northwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$615
750 sqft
Skyport Apartments *Pet Friendly* - Skyport is conveniently nestled on North Hill in close proximity to Broadway, Market Place Foods, and surrounding restaurants.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
Cedarwood North
525 22nd Avenue Northwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$605
750 sqft
525 22nd Avenue NW D49 Available 07/06/20 Cedarwood North Apartments - Pet Friendly with Heat Paid! - Cedarwood North apartments offer one and two bedroom apartments in a great north hill location.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
4 Units Available
Sunset Pointe
2200 33rd Street NW, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$915
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sunset Pointe in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
2 Units Available
Colton Heights
707 6th Avenue Southwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$875
1036 sqft
Colton Heights - Condo Style Living. Central Location - Colton Heights offers a unique and roomy apartment layout in an off-the-beaten path central area of Minot. Located on a beautiful property with views of the valley.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
5 Units Available
Brooklyn Heights
411 8th Street Southwest, Minot, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$545
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$625
645 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brooklyn Heights in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
3 Units Available
Parkview Place
2031 NW 33rd St, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$945
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parkview Place in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
18 Units Available
Minot Place
1710 13th Street Southeast, Minot, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Minot Place in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
6 Units Available
Elk Pointe
2700 20th Ave SW, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$845
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Elk Pointe in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 08:53pm
11 Units Available
The Chateau
1805 2nd Ave SW, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$815
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near schools and shopping. One-, two- and three-bedroom units available, smoke-free all with central air and dishwashers. Community amenities include a BBQ grill, pool, fitness center and free laundry. Garage included in rent.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 08:52pm
18 Units Available
South Pointe
1201 31st Avenue Southwest, Minot, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$780
1040 sqft
Located near Dakota Square Mall and other shopping and dining outlets. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units available, all with updated kitchens, generous closet space and central air. Heat and garage included in rent. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 08:55pm
19 Units Available
The Commons & Landing at Southgate
1909 31st Avenue Southwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$695
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1677 sqft
Located near major highways, Dakota Square Mall, and other shopping and dining venues. One-, two- and three bedroom units, all with central air, vaulted ceilings and walk-in pantries. Community facilities include a pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
3 Units Available
Paramount at the Bluffs
1500 35th Ave SE, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$675
645 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Paramount at the Bluffs in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
6 Units Available
North Highlands
1250 NW 27th Ave, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$950
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new and beautiful! With high quality floor plans and amenities, North Highlands Luxury Apartments offers luxury living at its finest in Minot. With 239 residential units comprised of 206 apartment units and 33 townhomes on 15.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
3 Units Available
Twin Villas
1829 2nd Street Southeast, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$625
675 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Twin Villas in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
3 Units Available
Westridge
1405 8th Street Northwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$665
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Westridge in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
4 Units Available
Cedarwood MSU Apartments
1400 8th Street Northwest, Minot, ND
1 Bedroom
$535
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$665
750 sqft
Cedarwood MSU Apartments - Pet Friendly - Starting March 1st! Cedarwood MSU- located just North of the MSU campus! Cedarwood MSU is located close to MSU, and in a nice residential area.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
3 Units Available
Crossings at the Bluffs
1315 35th Ave SE, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$895
1092 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crossings at the Bluffs in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
4 Units Available
Summit Park
505 Park Street Southwest, Minot, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$585
620 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Summit Park in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated January 15 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Pines
616 Park Street Southwest, Minot, ND
2 Bedrooms
$500
480 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pines in Minot. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
616 14th St SE
616 14th Street Southeast, Minot, ND
3 Bedrooms
$825
616 - 14th St SE Available 07/01/20 - (RLNE5053985)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
72 Mulberry Loop NE
72 Mulberry Loop, Minot, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1817 sqft
72 Mulberry Loop NE Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 bed, 2 bath town home near Air Force Base - FIRST MONTH FREE WITH A 13 MONTH LEASE! 3 bed, 2 bath twinhome located just north of the airport in the Stonebridge Farms development and offers easy
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Minot, ND

Finding an apartment in Minot that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

