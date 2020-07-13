All apartments in Minot
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Terrace Heights

505 4th Street Southwest · (701) 401-5931
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

505 4th Street Southwest, Minot, ND 58701

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Terrace Heights.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
cats allowed
elevator
garage
gym
505 4th Street SW - 10 Available 07/07/20 Terrace Heights - Pet Friendly & Central Location - A quiet Pet Friendly apartment community located near the heart of Minot. The straight forward, sleek apartments of Terrace Heights offer a great value while the location offers easy access to nearly everything in the city. Enjoy private entry, off-street parking with plug-ins and on-site laundry.

(RLNE3491216)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 or 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: 1 bd $400 - $500 or 1st month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $50
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: German Shepherds, Rottweiler,Huskies, Presa Canario, Akitas, Staffordshire Terriers, American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Pit Bull, Chow-Chow, Doberman, Mastiff, Malamute, Great Dane, Saint Bernard, any hybrid or mixed breed of the aforementioned breeds, and animals of a vicious nature or history.
Parking Details: Assigned parking with garages included in rent.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Terrace Heights have any available units?
Terrace Heights doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minot, ND.
What amenities does Terrace Heights have?
Some of Terrace Heights's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Terrace Heights currently offering any rent specials?
Terrace Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Terrace Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, Terrace Heights is pet friendly.
Does Terrace Heights offer parking?
Yes, Terrace Heights offers parking.
Does Terrace Heights have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Terrace Heights offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Terrace Heights have a pool?
No, Terrace Heights does not have a pool.
Does Terrace Heights have accessible units?
No, Terrace Heights does not have accessible units.
Does Terrace Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Terrace Heights has units with dishwashers.
Does Terrace Heights have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Terrace Heights has units with air conditioning.
