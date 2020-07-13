All apartments in Minot
Find more places like Summit Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minot, ND
/
Summit Park
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:02 PM

Summit Park

505 Park Street Southwest · (701) 638-3220
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Minot
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

505 Park Street Southwest, Minot, ND 58701

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 705 Park Street #14 · Avail. Aug 7

$585

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 705 Park Street #7 · Avail. Jul 17

$745

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 990 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Summit Park.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 or 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - $600
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $50
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: German Shepherds, Rottweiler,Huskies, Presa Canario, Akitas, Staffordshire Terriers, American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Pit Bull, Chow-Chow, Doberman, Mastiff, Malamute, Great Dane, Saint Bernard, any hybrid or mixed breed of the aforementioned breeds, and animals of a vicious nature or history.
Parking Details: Assigned off street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Summit Park have any available units?
Summit Park has 2 units available starting at $585 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Summit Park have?
Some of Summit Park's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Summit Park currently offering any rent specials?
Summit Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Summit Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Summit Park is pet friendly.
Does Summit Park offer parking?
Yes, Summit Park offers parking.
Does Summit Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Summit Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Summit Park have a pool?
No, Summit Park does not have a pool.
Does Summit Park have accessible units?
No, Summit Park does not have accessible units.
Does Summit Park have units with dishwashers?
No, Summit Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Summit Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Summit Park has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Summit Park?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Northdale
2820 5th Street Northwest
Minot, ND 58703
The Commons & Landing at Southgate
1909 31st Avenue Southwest
Minot, ND 58701
First Avenue Apartments
13 1st Avenue Southwest
Minot, ND 58701
Elk Pointe
2700 20th Ave SW
Minot, ND 58701
Sky Crest Apartments
2008 33rd St NW
Minot, ND 58703
Terrace Pointe Apartments
1800 16th Street Northwest
Minot, ND 58703
Paramount at the Bluffs
1500 35th Ave SE
Minot, ND 58703
Landmark Circle
2102 NW Landmark Cir
Minot, ND 58703

Similar Pages

Minot 1 BedroomsMinot 2 Bedrooms
Minot Apartments with BalconyMinot Apartments with Garage
Minot Apartments with Parking

Apartments Near Colleges

Minot State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity