/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:52 AM
34 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Mandan, ND
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
1 Unit Available
Shoal Creek
2401 40th Ave SE, Mandan, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$965
977 sqft
2401 40th Avenue SE #314 Available 09/04/20 Shoal Creek - PET FRIENDLY! - New Low Income apartments for rent in Mandan!!! NOW PET FRIENDLY! Shoal Creek Apartments offer 1, 2, & 3 Bedroom units with sun-rooms, dens, in-unit washer & dryer, garages,
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
Lakewood Estates
2303 Shoal Loop SE, Mandan, ND
1 Bedroom
$865
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lakewood Estates in Mandan. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
205 1/2 8th Ave SW
205 1/2 8th Ave SW, Mandan, ND
1 Bedroom
$650
This adorable 1 bed 1 bath single family home is completely remodeled and perfect for you. The kitchen features a brand new gas stove for cooking and plenty of beautiful white cabinets for storage.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1206 Sunny Rd
1206 Sunny Road Southwest, Mandan, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Check out this pet friendly house with attached one-stall garage. All utilities are paid.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
603 3rd Ave NE
603 3rd Avenue Northeast, Mandan, ND
2 Bedrooms
$675
This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment has a great central location in Mandan. This unit is on the second floor.
Results within 1 mile of Mandan
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3724 24th Street SE
3724 24th St SE, Morton County, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1544 sqft
3724 24th Street SE Available 07/15/20 NEW Construction Twin Homes in Lakewood now coming Available soon! - You will love cooking in the kitchen that has a Solera SS Apron kitchen sink with Spring Kitchen Faucet, Ceasarstone counter-tops, and Custom
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Bay Townhomes
4001 29th St SE, Morton County, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
This 2 story, 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome is 1,596 sq. ft. and is walking distance from the scenic Mighty Missouri River, in a low traffic area in Southeast Mandan.
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
29th Street Townhomes
4009 29th St SE, Morton County, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1596 sqft
This 2 story, 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome is 1,596 sq. ft. and is walking distance from the scenic Mighty Missouri River, in a low traffic area in Southeast Mandan.
Results within 5 miles of Mandan
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Highland Meadows
1110 E Capitol Ave, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$625
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Highland Meadows Apartments offer spacious one and two bedroom apartments in Bismarck, ND. A convenient location near everything you need makes Highland Meadows a great place to call home!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
14 Units Available
North Hills
Hawk Pointe
4201 Montreal St, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$830
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hawk Pointe in Bismarck. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 08:20pm
23 Units Available
Cottonwood Apartments
2020 S 12th St, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$830
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1048 sqft
Located near the University of Mary and Kirkwood Mall. On-site courtyard, fitness center, and community room. Pet-friendly. Homes offer kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 08:19pm
10 Units Available
River Ridge Apartments
2130 S 12th St, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$1,045
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1537 sqft
This charming community is near area parks and shops. Each apartment offers granite island countertops and stainless steel appliances. Fitness center, heated underground parking, pool, and grill area available. Near the parks.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Sundance
320 W LaSalle Dr, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$1,020
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1311 sqft
A modern community with beautiful landscaping. Each apartment offers granite countertops, a fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, fire pit, playground and dog park. New construction. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Park Hill
Riverpark Apartments
505 W Indiana Ave #4, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$750
875 sqft
The Riverpark Apartments, on Bismarck's west side, are ready to welcome you and your pet home. These spacious two-bedroom apartment homes include unique features like private entrances and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Garden Grove
2010 Xavier St, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$650
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
741 sqft
You and your pet will love living at Garden Grove Apartments in Bismarck, ND. The comfortable one, two, and three bedroom apartments are perfect for anyone looking to love their apartment while maintaining a budget.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Fairview
1658 Capitol Way, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$765
900 sqft
The efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom options at Fairview Apartments in Bismarck, ND have everything you need to fit your lifestyle! From garages to laundry options, Fairview has it.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Downtown Bismarck
Norma
215 North 3rd Street, Bismarck, ND
Studio
$750
235 sqft
1 Bedroom
$695
400 sqft
Be apart of the thriving and eclectic Downtown Bismarck neighborhood when you live at Norma Apartments.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1111 N 1st St Apt 3C
1111 North 1st Street, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$950
AMENITIES: Air Conditioning, Patio/Party Deck, Cable TV, Ceiling Fans, 24 hours Internet service, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Garbage Disposal, Microwave, security alarm, Pets Friendly, Refrigerator, Washer / Dryer.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2736 Essex Loop
2736 Essex Loop, Bismarck, ND
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2500 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom/3 Bath Stand Alone Home - This spacious stand alone home is located in a quiet, family friendly neighborhood. Master bathroom features a jacuzzi tub, shower separate. Large rooms and plenty of storage space throughout.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Hills
3751 Renee Dr
3751 Renee Drive, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1688 sqft
MIDDLE UNIT TOWNHOUSE!!! Price is $1,390 a month + utilities and deposit for a 24 month lease and month to month after that OR Price is $1,440 a month + utilities and deposit for a 18 month lease and month to month after that OR Price is $1,490
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
917 Bremner Ave
917 Bremner Avenue, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Pet Friendly. Available to move in now. Located in the north side of town close to Walmart and other shopping and restaurants. Has three bed rooms two and half bath. Has its own yard. Has washer dryer in the unit. rent is 1550 + utilities.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Park Hill
1030 Summit Blvd
1030 Summit Boulevard, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1 sqft
Furnished. Month-to-month lease. Includes water, sewer, garbage, heat, lights, Wi-Fi, cable TV, washer/dryer inside unit. Off street parking, kitchen is fully equipped for meal preparation, includes bathroom linens and bed linens.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4406 Serenity Ct
4406 Serenity Ct, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1544 sqft
NEW Construction Twin Home in NORTH BISMARCK! - Now taking reservations for this beautiful BRAND-NEW twin home rental in NW Bismarck just off of Ash Coulee Drive in the Evergreen Ridge community. This home has 1,544 Sq Ft with 3 Bedrooms, 2.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2200 East Avenue E
2200 East Avenue East, Bismarck, ND
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
Cute 4 bedroom home with large spacious backyard - Nice ranch style home with 3 bedrooms on main floor. Beautifully updated kitchen with granite counter tops, newer appliances, and dura ceramic floor.
Similar Pages
Mandan 1 BedroomsMandan 2 BedroomsMandan 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMandan 3 BedroomsMandan Accessible Apartments
Mandan Apartments with BalconyMandan Apartments with GarageMandan Apartments with GymMandan Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMandan Apartments with Parking