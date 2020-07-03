All apartments in Minot
Home
/
Minot, ND
/
Westridge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:55 AM

Westridge

1405 8th Street Northwest · (701) 409-2898
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Minot
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Balcony
Location

1405 8th Street Northwest, Minot, ND 58703

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1405 8th Street NW - 13 · Avail. Aug 10

$675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 1405 8th Street NW - 32 · Avail. Aug 7

$675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 1405 8th Street NW - 16 · Avail. Aug 10

$675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westridge.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
bathtub
ceiling fan
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
cats allowed
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
smoke-free community

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $300 with qualifying credit; Up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $50
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: German Shepherds, Rottweiler,Huskies, Presa Canario, Akitas, Staffordshire Terriers, American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Pit Bull, Chow-Chow, Doberman, Mastiff, Malamute, Great Dane, Saint Bernard, any hybrid or mixed breed of the aforementioned breeds, and animals of a vicious nature or history.
Parking Details: Off-Street Parking, Detached Garages Available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Westridge have any available units?
Westridge has 3 units available starting at $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Westridge have?
Some of Westridge's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westridge currently offering any rent specials?
Westridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Westridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Westridge is pet friendly.
Does Westridge offer parking?
Yes, Westridge offers parking.
Does Westridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Westridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Westridge have a pool?
No, Westridge does not have a pool.
Does Westridge have accessible units?
No, Westridge does not have accessible units.
Does Westridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Westridge has units with dishwashers.
Does Westridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Westridge has units with air conditioning.
