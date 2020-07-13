Apartment List
/
ND
/
bismarck
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:58 AM

34 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Bismarck, ND

Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Highland Meadows
1110 E Capitol Ave, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$625
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Highland Meadows Apartments offer spacious one and two bedroom apartments in Bismarck, ND. A convenient location near everything you need makes Highland Meadows a great place to call home!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
14 Units Available
North Hills
Hawk Pointe
4201 Montreal St, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$830
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1365 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hawk Pointe in Bismarck. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 08:20pm
23 Units Available
Cottonwood Apartments
2020 S 12th St, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$830
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1048 sqft
Located near the University of Mary and Kirkwood Mall. On-site courtyard, fitness center, and community room. Pet-friendly. Homes offer kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 08:19pm
10 Units Available
River Ridge Apartments
2130 S 12th St, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$1,045
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1537 sqft
This charming community is near area parks and shops. Each apartment offers granite island countertops and stainless steel appliances. Fitness center, heated underground parking, pool, and grill area available. Near the parks.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 8 at 09:34pm
9 Units Available
Legacy Heights
3841 Knudsen, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1117 sqft
Located near Legacy High School and public parks. Studio, one-, two and three-bedroom, smoke-free apartment homes, all with central air, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans and walk-in closets. Off-street parking.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
9 Units Available
Sundance
320 W LaSalle Dr, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$1,020
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1311 sqft
A modern community with beautiful landscaping. Each apartment offers granite countertops, a fireplace, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, fire pit, playground and dog park. New construction. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 8 at 09:32pm
4 Units Available
Northridge Apartment Homes
3103 East Calgary Avenue, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1136 sqft
Located near Legacy High School and public parks. Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, all with central air, kitchen islands, walk-in pantries, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Off-street parking. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
21 Units Available
Coulee Ridge
3009 NE 43rd Ave, Bismarck, ND
Studio
$800
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$950
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
907 sqft
Coulee Ridge Apartments completed construction in the summer of 2016 making it one of Bismarck's newest and most sought after apartment communities. Our location on 43rd Ave.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Park Hill
Riverpark Apartments
505 W Indiana Ave #4, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$750
875 sqft
The Riverpark Apartments, on Bismarck's west side, are ready to welcome you and your pet home. These spacious two-bedroom apartment homes include unique features like private entrances and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Garden Grove
2010 Xavier St, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$650
568 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$700
741 sqft
You and your pet will love living at Garden Grove Apartments in Bismarck, ND. The comfortable one, two, and three bedroom apartments are perfect for anyone looking to love their apartment while maintaining a budget.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Sunset Ridge
2010 Koch Drive, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$790
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
880 sqft
The Sunset Ridge Apartments are located in a thriving, north Bismarck neighborhood. The spacious efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom floor plans include many features that are easy to love.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Fairview
1658 Capitol Way, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$765
900 sqft
The efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom options at Fairview Apartments in Bismarck, ND have everything you need to fit your lifestyle! From garages to laundry options, Fairview has it.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
1 Unit Available
Eastbrook
3100 East Rosser Avenue, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You'll love coming home to the Eastbrook Apartments. Bring your dog or cat, and enjoy the fact that your heat is included. Save time on chores with a dishwasher in the kitchen and an on-site laundry room.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Downtown Bismarck
Norma
215 North 3rd Street, Bismarck, ND
Studio
$750
235 sqft
1 Bedroom
$695
400 sqft
Be apart of the thriving and eclectic Downtown Bismarck neighborhood when you live at Norma Apartments.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1111 N 1st St Apt 3C
1111 North 1st Street, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$950
AMENITIES: Air Conditioning, Patio/Party Deck, Cable TV, Ceiling Fans, 24 hours  Internet service, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Garbage Disposal, Microwave, security alarm, Pets Friendly, Refrigerator, Washer / Dryer.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2736 Essex Loop
2736 Essex Loop, Bismarck, ND
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2500 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom/3 Bath Stand Alone Home - This spacious stand alone home is located in a quiet, family friendly neighborhood. Master bathroom features a jacuzzi tub, shower separate. Large rooms and plenty of storage space throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Hills
3751 Renee Dr
3751 Renee Drive, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1688 sqft
MIDDLE UNIT TOWNHOUSE!!! Price is $1,390 a month + utilities and deposit for a 24 month lease and month to month after that OR Price is $1,440 a month + utilities and deposit for a 18 month lease and month to month after that OR Price is $1,490

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
917 Bremner Ave
917 Bremner Avenue, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Pet Friendly. Available to move in now. Located in the north side of town close to Walmart and other shopping and restaurants. Has three bed rooms two and half bath. Has its own yard. Has washer dryer in the unit. rent is 1550 + utilities.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Park Hill
1030 Summit Blvd
1030 Summit Boulevard, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1 sqft
Furnished. Month-to-month lease. Includes water, sewer, garbage, heat, lights, Wi-Fi, cable TV, washer/dryer inside unit. Off street parking, kitchen is fully equipped for meal preparation, includes bathroom linens and bed linens.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4406 Serenity Ct
4406 Serenity Ct, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1544 sqft
NEW Construction Twin Home in NORTH BISMARCK! - Now taking reservations for this beautiful BRAND-NEW twin home rental in NW Bismarck just off of Ash Coulee Drive in the Evergreen Ridge community. This home has 1,544 Sq Ft with 3 Bedrooms, 2.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2200 East Avenue E
2200 East Avenue East, Bismarck, ND
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
Cute 4 bedroom home with large spacious backyard - Nice ranch style home with 3 bedrooms on main floor. Beautifully updated kitchen with granite counter tops, newer appliances, and dura ceramic floor.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3216 Jericho Rd
3216 Jericho Road, Bismarck, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2031 sqft
3216 Jericho Rd Available 08/01/20 Available August 1st! *Pet Friendly* - Welcome to North Bismarck's newest development of urban living! This contemporary home includes Alder Double Chocolate Pie Cabinets and an apron sink, Jet Black & Almond

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4412 Serenity Ct
4412 Serenity Ct, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2043 sqft
4412 Serenity Ct Available 05/23/20 NEW Construction Twin Home in NORTH BISMARCK with BASEMENT! - Now taking reservations for this beautiful BRAND-NEW twin home rental in NW Bismarck just off of Ash Coulee Drive in the Evergreen Ridge community.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
420 N 20th St
420 North 20th Street, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$875
896 sqft
420 - Property Id: 93399 2 bedroom/1 bath upper level of a house/duplex. Brand new flooring throughout including carpet, vinyl, and linoleum. Freshly painted walls and ceilings. Brand new tile tub/shower.

July 2020 Bismarck Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Bismarck Rent Report. Bismarck rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bismarck rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Bismarck Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Bismarck Rent Report. Bismarck rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bismarck rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Bismarck rents increased over the past month

Bismarck rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 1.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bismarck stand at $597 for a one-bedroom apartment and $788 for a two-bedroom. Bismarck's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.8%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Bismarck rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen significantly in Bismarck, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Bismarck is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bismarck's median two-bedroom rent of $788 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Bismarck fell significantly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bismarck than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Bismarck.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Bismarck 1 BedroomsBismarck 2 BedroomsBismarck 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBismarck 3 BedroomsBismarck Accessible Apartments
    Bismarck Apartments with BalconyBismarck Apartments with GarageBismarck Apartments with GymBismarck Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBismarck Apartments with Parking
    Bismarck Apartments with Washer-DryerBismarck Dog Friendly ApartmentsBismarck Furnished ApartmentsBismarck Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Mandan, ND

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    North Hills

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Bismarck State College