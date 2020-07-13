Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access accessible accepts section 8 cc payments conference room e-payments guest parking lobby online portal smoke-free community

Kenwood on 5th - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath - HIF Income Based Unit - Are you working in a essential service field of work and seeking affordable housing? The 2 bedroom/2 bath at Kenwood on 5th Apartments offers great amenities to fit your needs, at an affordable price.



Enjoy a fully equipped kitchen, central heat and air, private patio/balcony and off street parking. The building features an elevator, community room, on-site laundry and garages are also available.



Funded in part by the North Dakota Housing Finance Agency, the HIF program provides affordable multi-family housing for essential service workers, main street employees and fixed-income households. HIF guidelines are based off of employer and annual income, some of the employers included are: Local School Districts, Law Enforcement Personnel, Trinity Hospital, City & County Personnel, and Boys and Girls Ranch.



Call us today and ask to speak with a leasing agent for more information on the HIF Guidelines and to see if you qualify. Sorry, this building is not Pet Friendly. Call 701-852-3648 today!



No Pets Allowed



