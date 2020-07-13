Amenities
Kenwood on 5th - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath - HIF Income Based Unit - Are you working in a essential service field of work and seeking affordable housing? The 2 bedroom/2 bath at Kenwood on 5th Apartments offers great amenities to fit your needs, at an affordable price.
Enjoy a fully equipped kitchen, central heat and air, private patio/balcony and off street parking. The building features an elevator, community room, on-site laundry and garages are also available.
Funded in part by the North Dakota Housing Finance Agency, the HIF program provides affordable multi-family housing for essential service workers, main street employees and fixed-income households. HIF guidelines are based off of employer and annual income, some of the employers included are: Local School Districts, Law Enforcement Personnel, Trinity Hospital, City & County Personnel, and Boys and Girls Ranch.
Call us today and ask to speak with a leasing agent for more information on the HIF Guidelines and to see if you qualify. Sorry, this building is not Pet Friendly. Call 701-852-3648 today!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2178658)