Minot, ND
Kenwood on 5th
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:12 PM

Kenwood on 5th

2821 5th Street Northwest · (701) 401-8641
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2821 5th Street Northwest, Minot, ND 58703

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2821 5th St. NW - 315 · Avail. now

$935

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1393 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Kenwood on 5th.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
accessible
accepts section 8
cc payments
conference room
e-payments
guest parking
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
Kenwood on 5th - 3 Bedroom/2 Bath - HIF Income Based Unit - Are you working in a essential service field of work and seeking affordable housing? The 2 bedroom/2 bath at Kenwood on 5th Apartments offers great amenities to fit your needs, at an affordable price.

Enjoy a fully equipped kitchen, central heat and air, private patio/balcony and off street parking. The building features an elevator, community room, on-site laundry and garages are also available.

Funded in part by the North Dakota Housing Finance Agency, the HIF program provides affordable multi-family housing for essential service workers, main street employees and fixed-income households. HIF guidelines are based off of employer and annual income, some of the employers included are: Local School Districts, Law Enforcement Personnel, Trinity Hospital, City & County Personnel, and Boys and Girls Ranch.

Call us today and ask to speak with a leasing agent for more information on the HIF Guidelines and to see if you qualify. Sorry, this building is not Pet Friendly. Call 701-852-3648 today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2178658)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $300 - Up to one month's rent
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Kenwood on 5th have any available units?
Kenwood on 5th has a unit available for $935 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Kenwood on 5th have?
Some of Kenwood on 5th's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Kenwood on 5th currently offering any rent specials?
Kenwood on 5th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Kenwood on 5th pet-friendly?
No, Kenwood on 5th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minot.
Does Kenwood on 5th offer parking?
Yes, Kenwood on 5th offers parking.
Does Kenwood on 5th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Kenwood on 5th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Kenwood on 5th have a pool?
No, Kenwood on 5th does not have a pool.
Does Kenwood on 5th have accessible units?
Yes, Kenwood on 5th has accessible units.
Does Kenwood on 5th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Kenwood on 5th has units with dishwashers.
Does Kenwood on 5th have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Kenwood on 5th has units with air conditioning.
