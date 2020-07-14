All apartments in Minot
Minot, ND
Twin Villas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:54 AM

Twin Villas

Open Now until 5pm
1829 2nd Street Southeast · (701) 401-1845
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1829 2nd Street Southeast, Minot, ND 58701

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1821 2nd Street SE Unit A · Avail. now

$645

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Twin Villas.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
smoke-free community
smoke-free units
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
bathtub
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
cats allowed
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
Twin Villas - Great SE Location! Pet Friendly, Free Wifi! Heat Paid! - Twin Villas Apartments in Minot, have a great location in an established neighborhood in Minot. Great location for excellent schools, K-mart, Kroll’s Diner, Highway 2, Menards, & more!

Take a virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=NmSeeVSyeQ6

(RLNE2522603)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45
Deposit: $300 - Up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $50
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Sorry, our Pet Policy does not allow the following dog breeds: German Shepherds, Rottweiler, Huskies, Presa Canario, Akitas, Staffordshire Terriers, American Bull Dog, Karelian Bear Dog, Pit Bull, Chow-Chow, Doberman, Mastiff, Malamute, Great Dane, Saint Bernard, any hybrid or mixed breed of the aforementioned breeds, and animals of a vicious nature or history.
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $50
rent: $30
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $50
rent: $30
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Twin Villas have any available units?
Twin Villas has a unit available for $645 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Twin Villas have?
Some of Twin Villas's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Twin Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Twin Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Twin Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, Twin Villas is pet friendly.
Does Twin Villas offer parking?
Yes, Twin Villas offers parking.
Does Twin Villas have units with washers and dryers?
No, Twin Villas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Twin Villas have a pool?
No, Twin Villas does not have a pool.
Does Twin Villas have accessible units?
No, Twin Villas does not have accessible units.
Does Twin Villas have units with dishwashers?
No, Twin Villas does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Twin Villas have units with air conditioning?
No, Twin Villas does not have units with air conditioning.
