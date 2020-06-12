/
3 bedroom apartments
85 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Winterville, NC
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
650 Tabard Rd.
650 Tabard Road, Winterville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1982 sqft
650 Tabard Rd. Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON- CANTERBURY SUBDIVISION - 3BR/3BA Home located in the desired Canterbury subdivision. Features a 2 car garage, fenced in back yard, large wired building in the back yard.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
2410 Chippenham Court
2410 Chippenham Court, Winterville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1471 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Winterville. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, laundry in building, and yard.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
105 Emily Drive
105 Emily Drive, Winterville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 full bath duplex unit with large open living/dining area with fireplace. Galley kitchen with large pantry/laundry room. Master bedroom features large walk in closet with separate vanity and shower/toilet area.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
453 Branchwood Drive
453 Branchwood Drive, Winterville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1499 sqft
Great location, great neighborhood.3 Bedroom, 2 bath with eat in kitchen, large master with walk in closet, double vanities in master bath, new carpet, enormous lot.
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
912 Corbett St
912 Corbett Street, Winterville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1925 sqft
This house is a Must See!!! Perfect location inside the Clevewood Subdivision in Winterville in a safe family neighborhood. Just on the outskirts of Greenville.
Results within 1 mile of Winterville
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Legacy at Fire Tower
4140 Bayswater Court, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1440 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Greenville's FIRST smart apartment community - The Legacy at Fire Tower.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
749 Seneca Court
749 Seneca Court, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1157 sqft
This gorgeous three bedroom and two bathroom home is located in the Pinecrest at Sawgrass subdivision. The home is in a great location and offers approximately 1,157 square feet of living space. The property was built in 2007.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
2608 Saddleback Drive
2608 B Saddleback Dr, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1320 sqft
Very nice duplex located in Hampton Creek. Home has three bedrooms, two baths with large closets. Master bath features whirlpool/shower combo and double vanities. Kitchen features eat in breakfast area with maple cabinets and pantry closet.
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2416 Carlow Place
2416 Carlow Pl, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
A great location! In a Cul-de-sac, with a large, fenced backyard.
1 of 31
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
2621 Rhinestone Drive
2621 Rhinestone Drive, Pitt County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1633 sqft
Bill Clark Homes The Wyatt Plan expanded.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
4238 Dudleys Grant Drive
4238 Dudleys Grant Drive, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Open layout townhome in Dudleys Grant; End unit with private patio. Downstairs features 1/2 bath with laundry, eat in kitchen and large living room. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms plus two full baths and walk in closets. Available June 5.
1 of 10
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
1617 Thayer Drive
1617 Thayer Drive, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1291 sqft
Ideal for Corporate rental; only need your personal possessions and move in, fully furnished.
Results within 5 miles of Winterville
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Signature Place Apartments
410 Beasley Dr, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$840
1350 sqft
Comfortable units with ceiling fans, washer/dryer connections, and central air-conditioning. Onsite amenities include a free DVD library, picnic areas, and community center. Close to Phil Carroll Nature Preserve.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
The Heritage at Arlington Apartment Homes
2700 W Arlington Blvd, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1290 sqft
Comfortable homes in a gated community with a fitness center, theater, and saltwater pool. Homes feature private balconies and granite countertops. Walking distance from East Carolina University's Health Sciences Campus.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
1000 Spring Forest Rd #B
1000 Spring Forest Rd, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1260 sqft
ICE AND SNOW CONDITIONS: During inclement weather, we recommend you take safety precautions.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Southgate
14A Merry Lane, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,055
1425 sqft
Southgate Apartments brings both comfort and convenience in a Greenville, NC location. Our Residents enjoy being in close proximity to several colleges and major employers.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
31 Units Available
Waterford Place Apartments
2794 Stantonsburg Road, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,044
1252 sqft
Homes with intrusion alarms, built-in microwaves, and dishwashers, in a pet-friendly community that has sparkling pools and a fully equipped business center. East Carolina University's Health Sciences Campus is a short drive away.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tar River University
1 Unit Available
201 N. Library St.
201 North Library Street, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
- Grid houses in walking distance to ECU! Rent a home everyone loves! Make your Life easy, your friends jealous, your parents proud. Our goal is to have our residents love their home and the service we provide so much, they never want to leave.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tar River University
1 Unit Available
103 Benin Ct
103 Benin Ct, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Professionally Managed by IDeal Property Management LLC. Available for Fall pre- leasing! Spacious 3 bedroom duplex in the ECU Area. Great layout. Less than 15 minutes from ECU and on ECU and city bus route.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3916 B Nantucket Rd
3916 B Nantucket Rd, Pitt County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1417 sqft
3 bed Duplex close to Hospital - This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex in Bent Creek Subdivision close to the Hospital and many major attractions around Greenville. Duplex has many upgrades including granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1000 W Wright Rd
1000 West Wright Road, Greenville, NC
Available 09/07/20 PRELEASING FOR THE FALL! Call for details. This is a beautiful spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home within walking and driving distance of ECU Campus.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tar River University
1 Unit Available
1102 E. 4th St.
1102 E 4th St, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
- Rent a home everyone loves! Grid houses in walking distance to ECU Make your Life easy, your friends jealous, your parents proud. Our goal is to have our residents love their home and the service we provide so much, they never want to leave.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Skinnerville - Riverdale - Greenville Heights
1 Unit Available
413 W. 3rd Street
413 W 3rd St, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
413 W. 3rd Street Available 08/01/20 AVAILABLE FALL 2020- RENOVATED MUST SEE HOME - 3 bedroom 2 bath located within walking distance to uptown. This home has been renovated completely.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tar River University
1 Unit Available
109 N Meade St
109 North Meade Street, Greenville, NC
3 Bedrooms
$750
Professionally Managed by Ideal Property Mgmt. Group, LLC Spacious 3 bedroom duplexes just off 1st St. Newly remodeled quiet neighborhood. Great layout.
