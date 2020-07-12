All apartments in Windsor
702 Ghent Street
702 Ghent Street

702 Ghent Street · (610) 659-3551
Location

702 Ghent Street, Windsor, NC 27983

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 31

$600

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
cats allowed
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in the Town of Windsor. Amenities included: hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and large yard. Washer hook up available. $600/month rent - (first and last month and $600 security deposit required ($1800 moves you in) No Utilities included.
Minimum income $1800 per month and a reasonable credit score. Rental or mortgage history required. Date Available: August 1, 2020. Contact Cardinal Home Solutions, LLC at 610-659-3551 to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

