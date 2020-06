Amenities

Classic home in quiet Wilson neighborhood. Beautiful refinished hardwoods throughout highlights the beauty of this home. Lovely 4 Season porch with brick pavers and fireplace make this an excellent place to enjoy the outdoors regardless of the weather. New cabinets and granite counter tops in the eat-in kitchen. House boasts radiant floor heating.



Separate one bedroom downstairs apartment can be added to the lease for an additional $250/mo. Great addition for a parent or teenager or even to sub-lease. Separate entrance, bathroom and kitchen.