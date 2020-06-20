All apartments in Wilson
3102 Welford Place
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

3102 Welford Place

3102 Welford Place · (252) 206-5401 ext. 419
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3102 Welford Place, Wilson, NC 27896
Whitehall

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3102 Welford Place · Avail. Aug 7

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1804 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3102 Welford Place Available 08/07/20 3102 Welford Place - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Whitehall subdivision with beautiful finishes! Granite countertops, vinyl plank floors, carpet in bedrooms and tile in bathrooms, soaking tub, full 2-car garage with 18ft. doors, back patio and so much more!
*Displayed photo is not of actual house but is same plan*

Gas Pack Heat
Electric Hot Water Heater
Electric Stove

BROKER-OWNER

Pets allowed. Number and type of pets will be at owners discretion. Pet policy includes $50 additional rent per month, a $250 non-refundable pet deposit AND a $500 refundable (if no damage) pet deposit.

(RLNE5795354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3102 Welford Place have any available units?
3102 Welford Place has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3102 Welford Place have?
Some of 3102 Welford Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3102 Welford Place currently offering any rent specials?
3102 Welford Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3102 Welford Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3102 Welford Place is pet friendly.
Does 3102 Welford Place offer parking?
Yes, 3102 Welford Place does offer parking.
Does 3102 Welford Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3102 Welford Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3102 Welford Place have a pool?
No, 3102 Welford Place does not have a pool.
Does 3102 Welford Place have accessible units?
No, 3102 Welford Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3102 Welford Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3102 Welford Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3102 Welford Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3102 Welford Place does not have units with air conditioning.
