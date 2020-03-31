111 Hunter Landing

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Gorgeous, almost new 3 bedroom/2 bath ranch home on large private lot with tons of custom updates! Family room with cathedral ceiling and beautiful accent wall. Kitchen with center island, stainless steel appliances, eat-in dining area flows to back patio, private yard and storage shed. Laundry room with washer/dryer included. Spacious master bedroom with large walk-in closet. 2 secondary bedrooms with shared hall bath. Landlord believes residence contains approx 1200 sq. ft. of Living Area, Tenant shall independently verify this and shall not rely upon the foregoing representation.