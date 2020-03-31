All apartments in Wilson's Mills
Wilson's Mills, NC
111 Hunter Landing
Last updated March 31 2020 at 7:37 AM

111 Hunter Landing

111 Hunters Landing Drive · (919) 882-7742
Location

111 Hunters Landing Drive, Wilson's Mills, NC 27577

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Gorgeous, almost new 3 bedroom/2 bath ranch home on large private lot with tons of custom updates! Family room with cathedral ceiling and beautiful accent wall. Kitchen with center island, stainless steel appliances, eat-in dining area flows to back patio, private yard and storage shed. Laundry room with washer/dryer included. Spacious master bedroom with large walk-in closet. 2 secondary bedrooms with shared hall bath. Landlord believes residence contains approx 1200 sq. ft. of Living Area, Tenant shall independently verify this and shall not rely upon the foregoing representation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Hunter Landing have any available units?
111 Hunter Landing has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 111 Hunter Landing have?
Some of 111 Hunter Landing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Hunter Landing currently offering any rent specials?
111 Hunter Landing isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Hunter Landing pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 Hunter Landing is pet friendly.
Does 111 Hunter Landing offer parking?
No, 111 Hunter Landing does not offer parking.
Does 111 Hunter Landing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 Hunter Landing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Hunter Landing have a pool?
No, 111 Hunter Landing does not have a pool.
Does 111 Hunter Landing have accessible units?
No, 111 Hunter Landing does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Hunter Landing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 Hunter Landing has units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Hunter Landing have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 111 Hunter Landing has units with air conditioning.
